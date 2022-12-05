Sports
How the World Cup can inspire us in our own lives
Lucy Broadbent explains how the World Cup footballers can be studied to inspire us all in our own lives.
In case you hadn’t noticed, the World Cup is a great showcase of sport, but more importantly, of the power of motivation and inspiration. It is the forum where the tools that inspire footballers can be studied to inspire all of us in our own lives.
The best way to improve the team is to improve ourselves, said John Wooden, who became known as a motivational leader in all areas and is regarded as one of the greatest sports coaches in history after leading UCLA’s men’s basketball teams to ten NCAA championships. and led a record number. victories during his career.
His words were considered revolutionary when he first uttered them in 1948, but they still echo in both sports motivation and life coaching. They even show up on the Apple TV+ comedy show Ted Lasso.
In the show about an American coach who is hired to reverse the fate of a British Premier League football club, we learn about a coach who cares more about his team being good, valuable people who have integrity and courage than if they win a football match.
For me, success is not about winning and losing. It’s about helping these young guys be the best versions of themselves on and off the field, he says, echoing John Wooden’s words.
John Wooden put it this way: Success comes from knowing that you’ve done your best to become the best you can be. His book The pyramid of success, which became a bestseller, defined success as a framework of behaviors such as diligence, friendship, loyalty, honesty, cooperation, self-control, sincerity, and trust. They were traits that he believed, if pursued and adopted, could lead to success in and beyond the sporting arena. And when his team broke all records, they became the ideals for many motivators and sports coaches.
Study after study shows that the success of a team comes down to the mental attitude and behavior of the individuals within the team. Sports, while superficially frivolous, are underpinned by themes fundamental to the human condition: heroism, drama, competition, hierarchy, psychology, morality and, perhaps most important of all, the quest for greatness, explains Matthew Syed, a former England number one table tennis player, now a motivational leader and author of The best: what sport teaches us about achieving success.
He argues that sporting success is not always about talent. Other factors, such as good support and access to facilities, play a role. But most importantly, determination, self-confidence and the right mindset make the main difference, and that applies to sports as well as business and every aspect of our lives. As a metaphor, sport helps us dig deeper into the nature and construction of greatness.
The message is simple: we can all be sports heroes in our own lives if we put in the effort.
John Wooden’s Best Inspirational Quotes:
The best competition I have is against myself, to get better.
Be more concerned about your character than your reputation, for your character is what you really are, while your reputation is only what others think you are.
Success is never final, failure is never fatal, and it’s about courage.
Today is the only day. Yesterday is over.
Don’t give up on your dreams or your dreams will give up on you.
What would Ted Lasso do? How Ted’s Positive Approach Can Help You (Uncommon Publishing) is available as an ebook here.
|
Sources
2/ https://womenlovetech.com/how-the-world-cup-can-inspire-us-in-our-own-lives/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
