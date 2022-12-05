Incontrera named Outstanding Wrestler for EIWA in 2022 Garden State Grapple





NEWARK, NJ Sophomore wrestler Nick Incontrera was named Outstanding Wrestling for the teams representing the EIWA. The University of Pennsylvania’s 15th ranked wrestling team took on a pair of nationally ranked Big Ten teams at #9 Wisconsin and #19 Rutgers at the Prudential Center on Sunday afternoon. The Quakers staged a comeback and even took a lead against Rutgers, but fell, 19-12. In the second dual of the day, Penn faced another tough opponent as they picked up a pair of wins, but it was the Badgers who took the 27-9 win. In the opening game of the day, Penn took an early deficit against the Scarlet Knights, going 10-0 after the first three weight divisions. The Quakers made a comeback with wins in four straight weight divisions. Doug Zapp and Nick Incontrera earned victories over nationally ranked opponents. Anthony Artalona and Luke Revano both took their first double wins of the season. Incontrera defeated #28 Jackson Turley to give Penn a 12-10 lead, but that lead would be short-lived as Rutgers earned a 10-3 decision on 184 to regain the lead. The Quakers had three wins over the Badgers with 133, 157 and 174. Trailing 2-0 heading into the third period, Colaiocco quickly escaped to open the period and then got a takedown and added a point for driving time to finish a 4 -2 win. The Badgers then extended their lead to 12-3 with wins on 141 and 149. Artalona used a takedown in the third period to clinch the 3-2 win and cut the Badger’s lead in half again. Incontrera won his second fight of the day with an 8-2 decision over Wisconsin’s Josh Dow. This tied him with Artalona as the only Quakers to go 2-0 on the day. #19 RUTGERS 19 | #15 PINS 12

125: Drew Peterson (RU) on #17 Ryan Miller (PENN) (MD 10-2) (0-4)

133: #14 Joe Heilmann (RU) on #10 Michael Colocco (PENN) (December 3-2) (0-7)

141: #8 Sammy Alvarez (RU) on #31 Carmen Ferrante (PEN) (SV-1 3-1) (0-10)

149: #9 Doug Zapp (PENN) on #32 Anthony White (RU) (December 7-2) (3-10)

157: #12 Anthony Artalona (PENN) on Andy Clark (RU) (December 4-1) (6-10)

165: Luke Revano (PENN) over Connor O’Neill (RU) (9-8 Dec) (9-10)

174: #23 Nick Incontrera (PENN) on #28 Jackson Turley (RU) (December 7-4) (12-10)

184: #12 Brian Soldano (RU) over Maxim Hale (PENN) (December 10-3) (12-13)

197: Billy Janzer (RU) on #27 Cole Urbas (PENN) (December 2-1) (12-16)

285: #26 Boone McDermott (RU) on #15 Ben Goldin (PENN) (December 11-5) (12-19) #9 WISCONSIN 27 | #15 PENS 9

125: #9 Eric Barnett (UW) on #17 Ryan Miller (PEN) (F 0:22) (0-6)

133: #10 Michael Colocco (PENN) on #16 Taylor Lamont (UW) (December 4-2) (3-6)

141: #19 Joe Zargo (UW) on #31 Carmen Ferrante (PENN) (December 4-3) (3-9)

149: #2 Austin Gomez (UW) on #9 Doug Zapp (PENN) (December 9-4) (3-12)

157: #12 Anthony Artalona (PENN) on #14 Garrett Model (UW) (December 3-2) (6-12)

165: #5 Dean Hamiti (UW) left Adam Thomson (PENN) (TF 19-4) (6-17)

174: #23 Nick Incontrera (PENN) on Josh Otto (UW) (December 7-4) (9-17)

184: Tyler Dow (UW) over John Stout (PENN) (December 3-2) (9-20)

197: #20 Braxton Amos (UW) on #27 Cole Urbas (PENN) (MD 9-1) (9-24)

285: #11 Trent Hillger (UW) on #15 Ben Goldin (PENN) (Dec 3-0) (9-27) NEXT ONE The Quakers return to The Palestra to host the Black Knights of Army West Point on December 9 in their first home dual encounter of the season. Buy tickets for theArmydual here. #The movement

