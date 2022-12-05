England ‘pioneers’ Stokes and McCullum are changing Test cricket, says Collingwood





England’s bold statement on the fourth day of their first Test with Pakistan shows how Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum are “pioneers”, says Paul Collingwood. The captain and head coach’s aggressive approach to red-ball cricket has been rewarded with quick runs at their encounter in Rawalpindi as they look for victory in their first extended visit since 2005. After knocking out their hosts for 579, they earned a 78 lead in the first innings, a rampant 264-7 followed by an early statement at tea set Pakistan a viable 343 in the chase. England reduced their opponents to 80-2 at the end of the game, heading into the final day, but their swing-for-the-fences approach continues to delight many, including assistant coach Collingwood. “Sometimes I think it’s crazy in a good way,” Collingwood said. “I know I would never have come up with some of Ben and Baz’s ideas [McCullum] think, but it’s great to see. It goes against convention. “If it comes off, it’s genius. If it doesn’t come off, so be it. The bigger picture of what Baz McCullum and Ben Stokes are doing is that Test cricket is entertaining. “It feels like they’ve been pioneers in the way they play the game. You have two guys who are willing to risk everything to make sure this game survives. “It’s great to see. If you play the game right and put yourself in the right position to win the test match, there’s no shame in losing a cricket match. “If Pakistan knocks out the runs tomorrow, they deserve the win. It’s very even. It’s up to us to come out with a lot of energy tomorrow, and if we get some early wickets we’ll be ahead of the game.” Stokes, who succeeded Joe Root as skipper earlier this year, has forged an exciting partnership with former New Zealand captain McCullum since taking over the reins. Their run rate of 6.73 per over in Rawalpindi is the fastest ever achieved by a Test team batting twice in a game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/england-pioneers-stokes-mccullum-changing-163945345.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos