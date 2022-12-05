Giavara, Augustus win title with USA







Master’U BNP Paribas Cal head coach Amanda Augustus (bottom left) and Haley Giavara (second from bottom right) celebrate team USA’s championship win.

HONFLEUR, France With Cal women’s tennis player Haley Giavara winning in doubles and head coach Amanda Augustus anchoring the coaching staff, the United States defeated Great Britain 4-2 in the Master’U BNP Paribas Championships final on Sunday. The title was team USA’s ninth in the last 10 tournaments and 10th overall, with Augustus capturing her sixth and Giavara winning in her first year in the co-ed international tournament. This was the first Master’U BNP Paribas Championship since 2019 as the tournament paused play during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m just really happy that we were able to come and compete,” said Augustus. “To represent our country, to be able to bring one of our own bears Haley Giavara and win the tournament for the USA, I feel truly honored and blessed to have been given this opportunity. I’m just really proud of this team. It’s been a very special week here in France.” “It feels really good,” said Giavara. “This is definitely something to check off my college tennis list. This makes me feel really good because I didn’t play in the fall this year, and now I will take the confidence and momentum I gained from this tournament into next spring.” season, and that’s really cool. This tournament was canceled for a while due to COVID, and I’m happy to be a part of it. “ Giavara & Crawley in the final. With a 2-2 final, Giavara teamed with North Carolina’s Fiona Crawley in doubles to give the US a 3-2 lead, while the Golden Bear and Tar Heel former Stanford player Emily Arbuthnott and former Old Dominion Monarch Holly Hutchinson defeated, 6-3, 2-6, 17-15, in the Center de Tennis of the Normandie Tennis League. August with the winning duo. The US then took the win with a men’s doubles result, as USC’s Stefan Dostanic and UNC’s Ryan Seggerman defeated Ben Jones and former Baylor player Charlie Broom 7-6(3), 6-3. A two-time All-American in singles, Giavara went 3-0 in doubles in France. She paired with Stanford’s Connie Ma to defeat Shaline Pipa (Hawaii Pacific) and Nicole Rivkin (Texas), 6-1, 4-6, 10-7, in a 5-2 American victory over Germany on Friday. Giavara and Ma teamed up again to defeat Alice Robbe and former Ohio State Buckeye Luna Dormet 7-6(6), 7-6(2) in Saturday’s semifinal vs. France. Giavara was scheduled to play in mixed doubles against the host of the tournament, but the match was abandoned as the Americans took the final victory, 4–2. Augustus also won titles at the Master’U BNP Paribas Championships from 2012-015 and in 2018. “I was very excited about this opportunity for Haley,” Augustus said. “She came back from injury and has worked really hard. It was great to get the extra game, and she’s played great all week. The level here is really high. There are a lot of tour level players here from a lot of other countries. For Haley and Fiona to win that doubles game and save four or five match points, I’m just really happy. It bodes well for our Cal team, for our upcoming two-game season and for Haley’s development. She represented Cal really well. I’m proud of her and proud of the whole team.” Cal resumes the college season when the Bears play in Honolulu January 5-7, 2023 in the Hawaii Invitational.

