Malczewski shines, Spartans win two at 2022 Garden State Grapple

NEWARK, NJ Michigan State wrestling redshirt senior and ranked 16th Layne Malczewski posted a pair of ranked 184-pound wins, and the Green & White defeated two challengers in double competition on Sunday afternoon in Prudential Center’s 2022 Garden State Grapple.

After Sunday’s action, the Spartans improved to 5-0 overall going through their first five games of the year for the second straight year, marking the team’s start from the 2021-22 season which culminated in a 10 -4 regular season with a 4-4 Big Ten effort. Princeton, which received votes in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association poll, fell to 0-3 overall on Sunday, while Binghamton fell to 1-5 at the end of the Garden State Grapple action.

Michigan State roared out the gates early on with a 125-pound decision against the Bearcats, featuring junior Tristan Lujan a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Micah Roes. Eighth graduate Rayvon Foley stood out in a 13-1 key decision over Anthony Sobotker that lifted MSU’s lead to 7-0. Redshirt junior Jordan Hamdan recorded a 5-0 decision against Nate Lucier on 141 just ahead of redshirt junior 149-pounder Peyton Oman dominated in a two minute 38 second pin against Michael Zarif that propelled the Greens to a 16-0 lead.

The fight at 157 featured a solid 8-0 key decision by the 15th ranked junior Solder chases over Conner Decker. Junior and ranked 32nd Caleb Fish came up with a 5-4 decision against Dimitri Gamkelidze to increase MSU’s lead to 23-0. Binghamton recorded his first win of the dual at 174 pounds, with Sam DePrez rounding out a 6-3 decision over Lucas Daly just before Malczewski responded with a close 1-0 decision against 25th seed Jacob Nolan to return the Spartans to the win streak . With a 26-3 lead in hand, Spartan graduated and ranked 17th Cameron Cafey defeated Lou DePrez in seventh place by driving time after the second tiebreaker period. Binghamton’s Cory Day won an 8-4 game against Ryan Wasbinder to close out the dual, giving MSU a 29-6 victory in Sunday’s opening act.

After a short break, the Spartans took the mat against Princeton and went out to a 6-0 lead on a 125-pound forfeit. Foley continued his winning streak on 133 against Sean Pierson to beat his Tiger opponent 11-6. The dual continued with a pair of Spartan decisions on 141 and 149 with Hamdan defeating Danny Coles in an 11-4 match before Omania defeated Rocco Camillaci in a 3-2 result to give the Spartans a 15-0 lead heading into the match at 157.

Princeton came back with a vengeance, winning four of the next five bouts to bring the team’s score within three heading into heavyweight competition. Top-ranked 157-pounder Quincy Monday led to the Tiger comeback, wrestling Saldate and recording a 5-0 decision to log Princeton’s first four points of the afternoon. Blaine Bergey defeated Fish in a sudden win by a 6-4 decision, and Kole Mulhauser completed a 15-0 technical fall that cut MSU’s lead to four. Malczewski stunted the Tiger momentum with an 8-4 decision over No. 32 Nate Dugan, but Princeton bounced back with an 11-3 key decision on 197, with No. 19 Luke Stout beating Caffey. With the team’s victory on the line, Vasbinder stepped to the mat and pulled off a thrilling 8-6 win in a sudden win that rounded out Michigan State’s 21-15 victory.

On an individual basis, Malczewski remains flawless in the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 9-0 combined with a 5-0 scoreline in doubles competition. Malczewski joined Lujan, Foley, Hamdan and Omania in unbeaten efforts at the Garden State as Hamdan improved on his best team win with a 12-3 score on the year. Omania rose to 8-1 overall, while Lujan tied Malczewski 9-0.

NEXT ONE

Michigan state wrestling gears up for the final double meet of the 2022 fall semester as the Green & White challenge the Brown Bears on the road in Providence, Rhode Island. The Spartans and Bears take the mat on Saturday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

QUOTES AFTER THE MATCH

QUOTES FROM THE STATE OF MICHIGAN

Head coach Roger Chandler

About what the team showed in a few hard-fought duels

“The most important thing I saw today was a team determined to be gritty. You could see it in how hard our guys were willing to be at the top. We weren’t giving free, easy points and that’s championship-level wrestling We knew “I came in today that both teams would be physical. I thought against Binghamton overall we really set the tone and took it to them in every game. It was clear that Princeton was a whole different story. We knew what they were bringing to the table, and we need to be a bit smarter if we want to continue to widen our gap against such teams.

on Layne Malczewski performance

“I just think he maintains a sense of composure when he competes. He’s never out of a game, and I think that’s a product of competitive maturity. He’s got quite a few years of experience. He gave up a takedown and then it happened, “he reset himself mentally and stayed in the match. That’s exactly the kind of wrestler he is. He’s a leader on our team.”

Redshirt senior 184-pounder Layne Malczewski

On the keys to his success and the team’s victories on Sunday

“Obviously you always have to struggle for a full seven minutes. That’s always the most important thing. Our coaches really pointed out that we did a great job. I like to think I did pretty well .” job in that department, even though I got turned around once today. Being a firm head and staying where we want to be were key to our team’s success today. “

WRESTLING MATCH RESULTS

2022 Garden State grapple

Michigan State 29, Binghamton 6

Prudential Center Newark NJ

125| Tristan Lujan (MSU) Dec. Micah Roes (BING) 2-1 | MSU 3-0

133| #8 Rayvon Foley (MSU) Major Dec. Anthony Sobotker (BING) 13-1 | MSU 7-0

141| Jordan Hamdan (MSU) Dec. Nate Lucier (BING) 5-0 | MSU 10-0

149| Peyton Oman (MSU) falls over Michael Zarif (BING) 2:38 | MSU 16-0

157| #15 Solder chases (MSU) Major Dec. Conner Decker (BING) 8-0 | MSU 20-0

165| #32 Caleb Fish (MSU) Dec. Dimitri Gamkelidze (BING) 5-4 | MSU 23-0

174| Sam DePrez (BING) Dec. Luke Daly (MSU) 6-3 | MSU 23-3

184| #16 Layne Malczewski (MSU) Dec. #25 Jacob Nolan (BING) 1-0 | MSU 26-3

197| #17 Cameron Cafey (MSU) Dec. #7 Lou DePrez (BING) TB-2, 1-1 (0:30 RT)| MSU 29-3

285| Cory Day (BING) Dec. Ryan Wasbinder (MSU) 8-4 | MSU wins 29-6

2022 Garden State grapple

Michigan State 21, Princeton 15

Prudential Center Newark NJ

125| Tristan Lujan (MSU) by forfeiture | MSU 6-0

133| #8 Rayvon Foley (MSU) Dec. Sean Pierson (VIA) 11-6 | MSU 9-0

141| Jordan Hamdan (MSU) Dec. Danny Coles (PRIN) 11-4 | MSU 12-0

149| Peyton Oman (MSU) Dec. Rocco Camillaci (BY) 3-2 | MSU 15-0

157| #1 Quincy Monday (PRIN) Dec. #15 Solder chases (MSU) 5-0 | MSU 15-3

165| Blaine Bergey (PRIN) Dec. #32 Caleb Fish (MSU) SV-1, 6-4| MSU 15-6

174| Kole Mulhauser (PRIN) tech. fall over Lucas Daly (MSU) 15-0| MSU 15-11

184| #16 Layne Malczewski (MSU) Dec. #32 Nate Dugan (BY) 8-4 | 18-11

197| #19 Luke Stout (PRIN) major Dec. #17 Cameron Cafey (MSU) 11-3 | MSU 18-15

285| Ryan Wasbinder (MSU) Dec. #27 Matt Cover (PRIN) SV-1, 8-6 | MSU 21-15

2022 Garden State grapple

EXTRA MATCHES

Prudential Center Newark NJ

149| Vincent Mannella (PENN) Dec. Eddie Homrock (MSU) 8-3

