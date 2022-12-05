Sports
2022 College Football Playoff bowl games: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State fill field with four teams
After winning their first SEC Championship since 2017 on Saturday night, the reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs continued to top the pack as the No. 1 in the College Football Playoff, as determined by the CFP selection committee on Sunday. Georgia, 13-0 for the first time in program history, leads the four-team field as it looks to defend its national title and become the first back-to-back champion of the CFP era.
Michigan, also sitting 13-0 for the first time as the only other undefeated Power Five program this season, returns to the playoffs as No. 2 for the second year in a row after a smashing victory over Ohio State last week and a victory in the Big Ten Championship Game over Purdue.
Crashing the party this season is TCU (12-1), who fell in the Big 12 Championship Game but earned the No. 3 for his stellar play and 12 consecutive wins to open the season. The Horned Frogs are only the second Big 12 team to ever reach the playoffs in the postseason format’s nine-year history and the first Big 12 team to do so without winning the league title. They are also the second team to advance to the playoffs after not starting the season in the AP Top 25 (Michigan, 2021).
Ohio State (11-1) slides back into playoffs despite sitting at home over conference championship weekend. The Buckeyes come in at No. 4 and their lone loss came to the Wolverines two weeks ago after an 11-0 start. That makes the Big Ten the only second conference to put two members in the same playoff field; the SEC has done this twice before. (Notre Dame made the 2020-21 playoffs, along with Clemson, after playing an ACC schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is not a permanent member of the league.)
Two SEC teams, Alabama (10-2) and Tennessee (10-2), are just outside the four-team field in fifth and sixth spots, respectively.
No. No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in the semifinals of the Peach Bowl, to be held in Atlanta on December 31. No. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU also meet on New Year’s Eve in the Fiesta Bowl, which will be held in Glendale, Arizona. The 2022 CFP National Championship will take place on Monday, January 9 at SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, California.
|
January 9
|
National Championship
|Title game
|Semifinal winners
|
December 31
|
Peach bowl
|Semi finals
|
(1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State
|
December 31
|
Fiesta Bowl
|Semi finals
|
(2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU
Georgia makes its second straight playoff appearance and third overall. It has come through the semi-finals to the national championship twice and is 1-1 in those games.
Michigan is similarly making its second consecutive playoff appearance, hoping for a different outcome this time if it meets UGA again. The Wolverines have not won a national championship since 1997, a season prior to the formation of the BCS, meaning UM has never won a special national title game.
TCU debuts in the playoffs and is aiming for its first national championship since 1938. Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes is the third to lead a team to the CFP in Year 1 (Lincoln Riley with Oklahoma, Ryan Day with Ohio State), though he is the only coach to do so who has not been elevated from a position during the prior coaching. TCU is the 14th team to play in the CFP.
Ohio State is by far the most experienced program in the field, with its fifth playoff appearance overall and third in the past four seasons. The Buckeyes won the initial CFP National Championship after the 2014 campaign, but have since gone just 1-3 in CFP games.
Georgia is 1-0 all-time against Ohio State with their only meeting coming in the 1993 Citrus Bowl (21-14), while TCU and Michigan have never met on the roster.
The playoff field may be set, but it’s not the only thing happening in this postseason. Watch CBS Sports’ come projections as well as the whole 2022-23 Bowl Schedule.
