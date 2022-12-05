Asaba 22: Athletes lament poor accommodation, organization





About halfway through the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival, Asaba 2022, Team Rivers is struggling to impress on the medal table, as there are still many events in the pre-stage, there is still hope and expectation that the team Rivers would finish impressively on the medal table .

As at the time of writing, Team Rivers has won one gold, two silver and four bronze medals and currently ranks fifth on the official medal table, having failed to lose three times, qualifying for the gold medal rounds yesterday. The American athletes had chances to take gold medals in swimming 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter breaststroke, and 200-meter freestyle, but failed to take a hit.

But in an interview yesterday, Para-tennis Head Coach Peter Simeon Ambakaderemo said at Stephen Keshi Stadium shortly after one of their events that he was still optimistic that his team would give the State at least three gold medals.

However, he complained about poor organization and frequent changes of draw and time.

Honestly, for me, the organizers of the festival are not trying at all, as they keep rescheduling the draws made.

It is disheartening to see Delta State officials meet with the umpires and change draws and schedules. This has repeatedly led to arguments and battles between coaches.

I’ve never experienced anything like this before at a sports festival, in fact I’m tired of it all, said Ambakaderemo.

Also speaking, Team Rivers handball coach Loveday Ikiriko expressed his sadness when their male team lost en masse to Lagos State 30 – 12 in their first preliminary game.

According to him, there is still hope to medal before the end of their event, both for men and women.

One of our biggest problems is that we didn’t prepare in time, we only went camping a week before the event and that wasn’t enough for a big festival of this nature.

I advocate that arrangements be made later to be in camp early, because early preparation is important in any match, Ikiriko said.

Also, the Head Coach of Shooting, Mary Ikpeamaeze, expressed optimism that her athletes will give Team Rivers at least two goal medals.

According to her, they had already won a bronze medal and there are still some events to come. By: Tonye Orabère

