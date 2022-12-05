Georgia Football-Ohio State Game Time, TV Network Announced for Semifinal College Football Playoff





We know Georgia football is in the College Football Playoff as the Bulldogs were the number 1 seed. We also know that the Ohio State Bulldogs will play as the commission announced. The Bulldogs are now also playing in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. ESPN will air the game on Dec. 31, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET. Michigan plays against TCU in Glendale, Az. The match starts at 4:00 PM

Georgia came away with a 50-30 victory over LSU on Saturday. It was the first SEC championship win since the 2017 season, something the Georgia team was eager to celebrate. Few saw Georgia enter the season as a championship contender, and most watched Alabama and Ohio State win it all. But Georgia has improved throughout the season and now looks poised to possibly repeat itself as national champions. I think what they lacked was the culture we could create around here, the next-man mentality, senior security Chris Smith said. At the beginning of the season we had a lot of guys who couldn’t play. But as the season progressed they gained experience and I think that helped us a lot. The Bulldogs have played Ohio State only once in the school’s history, in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Georgia is 13-0 for the first time in the history of the program. Last season, Georgia entered the College Football Playoff with a 12-1 record after losing the SEC championship game to Alabama. Yes, winning the SEC is a big deal. This is the best conference in football. National championships are huge and awesome, quarterback Stetson Bennett said. That’s our next goal. But SEC is the first goal, the second goal after winning the East. Winning the SEC championship is just one of them. It’s a banner. It’s the same as a national championship, just a little smaller. Georgia Football-Ohio State Game Time, TV Network for College Football Playoff Semifinals

