Pro Tennis League: Gurgaon Sapphires defeated Paramount Tigers to win 4th season | Tennis news





Gurgaon Sapphires was crowned champion of the fourth edition of the Pro Tennis League (PTL) at RK Khanna Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. With the win, the Sapphires joined Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas, Proveri Supersmashers and Team Radiant in lifting the trophy. Gurgaon Sapphires defeated Paramount Proec Tigers 93-72 in the final, needing just six points in the deciding men’s doubles match. Earlier, they had defeated Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas 93-82 in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Paramount Proec Tigers found themselves in the top clash at the expense of the DMG Delhi Crusaders by a painful single run (92-93). Gurgaon Sapphires, who had made it to the second leg by just two points, was aware of the importance of making every shot count. And so was the title fight. Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri made his experience count at the highest level by defeating Karan Singh in the men’s singles 19-11. And then the combination of Faisal Qamar and Nitin K Sinha was way too good for Vishnu Vardhan and Shivang Bhatnagar to win the match 7-13. It meant Sapphires needed all six points in the final match, a men’s doubles, to get their hands on the trophy. The team of Malek Jaziri and VM Ranjeet go there with ease while Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Singh desperately tried to catch up. But for them, the Sapphires women’s players — Mahika Khanna (next gen), Sharmada Balu (women’s singles), and Sharmada Balu and Mahika Khanna (women’s doubles) — triumphed 8-7, 13-7, and 9-6 to defeat the Sapphires in a dominant position. “Happy to win the PTL, to have the team to get the job done. Everyone in the team did their part. Great job by Adi (Aditya Khanna) and Ashish (Khanna) for organizing this tournament and I am happy to be here Sharmada (Balu) played very well today, but everyone did it, that’s why we won,” said Jaziri after the match. Paramount Proec Tigers co-owner Manav Modi acknowledged the importance of the women’s players among the Gurgaon Sapphires who swung their way to the finals. “It was incredible. The first year for this team and the fact that we’ve achieved this year is an incredible achievement. The semi-final was a nail biter and it was incredible. In the final we were outplayed by the Sapphires and they played a great Their women’s team was very strong and that changed the game for them,” he said. “When you see the format, the next generation of players get the attention at the highest level and that’s an opportunity for them to showcase their talent,” he added, adding to the importance of the competition.

