Hockey: Numbers to know from Ohio’s 10-1 win





Ohio had its best start to a game in its second of the weekend against Toledo, and it paid off. The Bobcats came on fire on Saturday, scoring five goals in the first period and eventually defeating the Rockets 10-1. They added three more unanswered goals in the second to make it 8-0 before the match was almost over. The deficit was too great for the Rockets to overcome, and the Bobcats earned their first series sweep since November 5. Here are the numbers you need to know from the game: 8 Eight different Bobcats scored in the 10-1 romp, including some players who haven’t been typical goal scorers this season. Blake Rossi and Sam Turner were two of the Bobcats to score, each with their third goal of the season. Players who have found the net all season also contributed, as the team’s goal-scoring leader Luc Reeve took his 20th of the season in the third period. Two Bobcats scored multiple goals on Saturday: Ryan Higgins and JT Schimizzi. Higgins scored the first goal of the game 2:44 in and the last goal of the game in the third period. Schimizzi had back-to-back goals that were less than four minutes apart in the first inning. 29 Both Ohio and Toledo had equal penalty minutes at 29. Most of that came from Laker Aldridge and Toledos Mike Burton. Both got 15 minutes of big fights with disqualification penalties with just over two minutes remaining. Each team was called up for seven different penalties besides that. Despite the large amount, Reeves’ goal was the only one scored on the power play. Toledo, who is only 4-for-52 on the power play this season, couldn’t use an extra skater on the ice to his advantage. 2 Ohio goaltender Garrett Alderman played only his second game of the season on Saturday. Staying in throughout, he deflected all but one of Toledo’s 15 shots on target and earned 14 saves. The only other game Alderman played this season was the Bobcats game against Alabama on October 1. Having Alderman in goal was a nice change for Ohio, who typically start Justin Damon or Max Karlenzig. @molly_burchard8 [email protected]

