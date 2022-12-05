Michigan State Falls to Northwest in Big Ten Opener





EAST LANSING, Michigan State trailed nine points in the second half and trimmed the Northwest lead to one in the final minute, but couldn’t get any closer as the Spartans lost their Big Ten Conference opener, 70-63, in the Breslin Center on Sunday night. junior guard A. J. Hooggaard came off the bench and led the way with 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds while junior forward Mady Sissoko scored 12 points, had two rebounds three blocks and was promoted to forward Joey Hauser added 10 points and eight rebounds. Recordings Michigan State drops to 5-4 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten, while Northwestern improves to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in league games. To summarise The Spartans trailed at halftime (38-37) and Northwestern took the biggest lead, 55-46, on a 3-pointer by Chase Audige with 11:26 to play in the game, forcing MSU to time out to call.

A 3-pointer from senior guard Tyson Walker with 8:49 left, the lead narrowed to 56-52, the first of three times MSU would come within four points.

with 8:49 left, the lead narrowed to 56-52, the first of three times MSU would come within four points. Hoggard hit a layup and converted a free throw with 1:27 left to make it 64-61 and the junior guard would hit another layup with 46 seconds left, cutting the lead to 64 -63.

That was as close as it would come, as Northwestern’s Boo Buie, who scored a game-high 20 points, hit a running jumper with 25 seconds left and the Wildcats hit four free throws in the final seconds to clinch the victory. seal.

Michigan State went into the break trailing by one, 38–37, and trailed 41–40 on a three-pointer by Hauser in the first minute.

The Spartans had several chances to close the gap, but Northwestern responded with an 11-4 run to take a 52-44 lead on a quick breakup by Chase Audige after a turnover with 12:10 to play in the match.

The Spartans went into halftime trailing 38–37 on a layup from Cooper with 33 seconds remaining.

The Wildcats made 50 percent of their shots from the floor (11-of-22), with Buie and Ty Berry scoring 9 points each.

MSU had taken an early 5-0 lead after leading 9-8 before going on an 8-2 run to take a 17-10 lead on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Pierre Brooks II with 12:44 to play in the half.

with 12:44 to play in the half. The Wildcats responded with an 8-0 run to take an 18-17 lead over a Buie jumper with 10:55 left.

The Spartans followed with a 10-2 blowout and took a 27-20 lead over a jumper from Hoggard by 8:25.

Northwestern was able to tie the game at 31-all on a dunk from Matthew Nicholson with 3:42 to play and eventually went ahead by three, 38-35, before Cooper’s basket cut the lead. Main stats Michigan State made 13 turnovers and the Wildcats scored 13 of those.

The Spartans allowed Northwestern to shoot 42.9 percent from the floor, 50.0 percent of which came in the first half (11-of-22).

The Wildcats hit 87.5 percent of their free throws (21-of-24).

Michigan State rebounded northwest, 31-30.

The Spartans shot just 41.8 percent from the floor (23-of-55), including 37.0 percent (10-of-27) in the second half. Notes Michigan State still leads the all-time series with Northwestern, 94-41, but the Wildcats have won three of their last four games.

Northwestern has won its last two games played at the Breslin Center.

Joey Hauser scored in double digits for the seventh time this year and the 29th time in his career.

scored in double digits for the seventh time this year and the 29th time in his career. Hauser needs 28 points to reach the 1,000 career mark.

A. J. Hooggaard scored five times in double figures this season and sixteen times in his career.

scored five times in double figures this season and sixteen times in his career. Mady Sissoko scored in double figures for the fourth time this season (fourth career). Next one Michigan State will play Penn State in its first Big Ten Conference road game of the season on Wednesday, December 7 (BTN, 6:30 p.m.).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2022/12/4/mens-basketball-michigan-state-falls-to-northwestern-in-big-ten-opener.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos