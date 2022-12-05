Not Pandya, ex-Indian cricketer supports star player as ideal successor to Rohit | Cricket





As India continued its reshuffling of leaders for the New Zealand tour, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan captained the Rohit Sharma-less squad in the absence of designated vice-captain KL Rahul and injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While Dhawan may only lead Rohit-less India in the 50-over format, Pandya has emerged as a strong leadership candidate following his blockbuster captaincy debut in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and ex-Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feel there is no harm in appointing Pandya as the new T20I captain of the Men In Blue. At a time when Pandya has eclipsed Rishabh Pant and Rahul in the captaincy race, former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh has tipped another star performer to challenge the white-ball maverick for the top post in the limited-overs format. ALSO READ: ‘If the captain doesn’t score…’: ex-Indian cricketer’s bold statement about Rohit Sharma Respond to one Hindu times ask during a special media interaction organized by the Sony Sports Network leading up to the Bangladesh series, former Indian cricketer Maninder hailed superstar Shreyas Iyer as the ideal successor to captain Rohit in the limited-overs format. First batter Iyer leads India’s middle order in Bangladesh, while all-rounder Pandya has been rested for the bilateral series. I’ve been saying this for 3-4 years you know Shreyas Iyer is my favorite whenever I’ve seen him lead a side if he led the IPL side or anywhere he looks like a good thinker of the game. He has a good head on his shoulders and he is someone who is very positive. You can see his approach when he bats, when he comes to bat he looks for runs. He’s not one to think that – I’ll stick to the wicket for a while, and then I’ll start scoring runs. If he doesn’t get bounds from the start, you can see him rotating his attack, he’s looking for singles, trying to find the gaps and that’s his quality, Maninder explained. Maninder, who played 35 Tests and 59 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, also noted that all-rounder Pandya is poised to take over the captaincy from veteran opener Rohit in white-ball cricket. Speaking of star batter Iyer, the former Indian cricketer and full-time cricket pundit urged the selectors to give the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a longer rope in all formats of the game. For me I still feel, I’ve said it before at this point Hardik Pandya – you can make him the captain in white-ball cricket. But in my mind it’s Shreyas Iyer, actually (a candidate) for the past 3-4 years. I really hope we give him a chance to play regularly for India in all formats because he has a good brain, the ex-Indian cricketer added. Iyer has played 5 Tests, 37 ODIs and 49 T20Is for Team India.

