Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State make College Football Playoff

Georgia and Michigan are back in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.

Unsurprisingly, the two undefeated teams in college football secured the top two spots in the final rankings of the College Football Playoffs on Sunday. No. No. 1 Georgia plays No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while No. 2 Michigan plays No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Ohio State moved up one spot from No. 5 to No. 4 in the final standings after USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night. Ohio State did not play over the weekend of the conference championship, but was in a unique position to capitalize on USC’s loss by being the only team with one loss outside the top four going into the weekend.

TCU remained No. 3 despite an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game. The Horned Frogs scored 11 points in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter to force OT, but came just short of the goal line in overtime before K-State kicked a game-winning field goal. With K-State in the top 10 and TCU already having a win over the Wildcats earlier in the season, the commission did the right thing and didn’t penalize the Horned Frogs much for their loss.

Ohio State’s inclusion in the playoff left both USC and Alabama looking in on the outside and continued another streak for the playoff commission. No team with two losses has ever made the College Football Playoff since the format was implemented in 2014.

Here’s what you need to know about all four playoff teams. The playoff semifinals are on December 31, while the national championship game is on January 9.

Max Duggan and TCU are in the College Football Playoff despite an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

1. Georgia

File: 13-0, 9-0 SEC

Best Win: 49-3 against Oregon

Closest call: 26-22 against Missouri

Wins over top 25 teams: 5

BetMGM National Title Chance: -145

The defending national champions have been No. 1 in every set of College Football Playoff rankings all season. Georgia can be absolutely dominant when needed. Just ask Oregon, South Carolina and LSU. Although the Tigers put up 30 points in the SEC title game, the combined margin of victory in those three wins over top-25 opponents was 147-40.

Georgia allows less than 13 points per game on defense and scores nearly 40 points per game herself. Stetson Bennett completes 68% of his passes and Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton each rush for over 500 yards. And Brock Bowers is the best tight end in the country. Simply put, this is a team poised to be national champions again and a heavy favorite to win the national title.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

2.Michigan

File: 13-0, 10-0 Big Ten

Best Win: 45-23 against Ohio State

Closest call: 19-17 against Illinois

Wins over top 25 teams: 2

BetMGM National Title Chance: +300

The Wolverines capped off an undefeated season with a convincing 43-22 victory over Purdue on Saturday night in the Big Ten title game. Michigan won only two games all season on a single possession and tallied all but three of its 30 runs scored.

RB Blake Corum was the offensive engine in the Big Ten game, but suffered a knee injury after rushing for over 100 yards in the first half of the win over the Illini. Donovan Edwards has taken on the number 1 back role in his absence and was even more explosive. Edwards snapped two long TD runs against Ohio State and rushed 25 times for 185 yards against Purdue. With Edwards averaging over 7.5 yards per carry, the Michigan run game is in very good hands, even without Corum.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh lifts the Big Ten Championship trophy during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermaker on December 3, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

3. TCU

File: 12-1, 9-1 Big 12

Best Win: 38-28 against Kansas State

Loss: 31-28 vs. Kansas state (OT)

Wins over top 25 teams: 2

BetMGM National Title Chance: +1600

The comeback kings of college football came within a few feet of possibly another comeback victory in Saturday’s Big 12 title game against Kansas State. Instead, TCU ended with its first loss of the season against a top-10 team it had beaten earlier in the year.

While TCU has played with fire at times in 2022, allowing 25 points per game, its offensive ability to score anywhere on the field makes it a very dangerous team. QB Max Duggan single-handedly led TCU to its game-tying Saturday night drive with 95 rushing yards on an 80-yard drive. He has thrown for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions and has also rushed for over 400 yards and six scores. Kendre Miller is one of the best running backs in college football and Quentin Johnston averages 17 yards.

4. State of Ohio

File: 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten

Best win: 44-31 against Penn State

Loss: 45-23 against Michigan

Wins over top 25 teams: 2

BetMGM National Title Chance: +350

The Buckeyes thought their national title hopes were over after Michigan and Donovan Edwards caught them off guard in the second half of The Game. Instead, USC’s loss in the Pac-12 title game opened the door for Ohio State to sneak into the playoffs despite not playing on the conference’s title game weekend.

It’s not an unprecedented scenario; Alabama won the league title after the 2017 season despite missing the SEC title game. Can Ohio State do the same? This is a team that scores nearly 45 points per game and has phenomenal receiving talent, especially if Jaxon Smith-Njigba were healthy enough to play in the playoffs. The question of the viability of the Ohio State national title could lie with the defense. Things have been significantly better for much of the season than in 2021 after an off-season coordinator change, but the Buckeyes have lost 75 points in their last two games.