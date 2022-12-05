Sports
Hockey Roundup: Alexandria Girls Toppling Buffalo/Maple Lake – Alexandria Echo Press
The Alexandria girls’ hockey team picked up its second win in a row as it cruised to a 5-1 victory over Buffalo/Maple Lake on Saturday, December 3.
Jersey Severson started the scoring for the Cardinals (3-2-1) with a goal in the first period.
Buffalo-Maple Lake came on the board in the second period, but Alexandria scored three runs in the period to lead 4-1. Julia Doherty scored a power play goal, while Lauren Maras scored an even power and power play goal.
The Cardinals ended the game with an equally strong goal from Emma Ramstorf.
Rachael Mohr earned the victory in net for the Cardinals with 20 saves. Alexandria had a 30-25 shot to goal advantage.
Alexandria entered Saturday’s game after beating Sartell-Sauk Rapids 4-0 on Thursday. Tayler Treat had two goals in the match, while Alena Maras and Lillian Dutton had one.
The Cardinals end their three-game stand with a tilt at Fergus Falls, which they defeated 3–2 in overtime on November 15.
The boys from Orono and Alexandria together score 13 goals
Alexandria faced the Orono Spartans on Saturday in a high-scoring affair that Oronos went 8-5 at Runestone Community Center.
Orono (2-0) scored three goals in the first and second frame and two in the third. Alexandria (0-2) scored once in the first, and twice in the second and third frames.
Each team scored within the first minute of the game, but Orono got the momentum going with two power play goals to end the first frame. Orono didn’t look back from there as it held onto the lead from then on.
Keegan Lucy led the Cardinals offense with two goals, while Tyler Kludt, Nick Peterson and Jack Breitzman each scored one.
Shots on target were almost even on the day, as Alexandria had 35 and Orono had 32.
The Cardinals are back home and play against Little Falls (1-2) on Tuesday at 7:15 PM.
Late goal lifts Lumberjacks over the blizzard
The Alexandria Blizzard went out to face the Granite City Lumberjacks on Saturday and almost came home with a win.
A power play goal six minutes into the third frame by a goal from Joe Greniuk gave Granite City the 4–3 win.
Granite City led 3–1 after a minute into the second frame, but power play goals from Alexandrias Cole Klingbeil and Joe Gronholz leveled the game into the final frame.
Sean Kenny scored Alexandria’s only goal in the first frame.
The Lumberjacks had the 27-22 shot-on-target advantage in the game.
Granite City and Alexandria are two of the top three teams in the NA3HL Western Division, as Granite City tops the standings (20-1-1, 41 points) and Alexandria is third (11-5-1, 23 points) Alexandria is two points behind Mason City (12-9-1, 25 points) for second place.
Granite City’s only regulation loss came 4–1 in Alexandria on 19 November.
The Blizzard is on its way to meet the Minnesota Loons (7-17) on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

