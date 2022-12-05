Set three more school records as men’s swimming wins Bruno Invite





PROVISION, RI The brown men’s swim team won New York University’s Bruno Invite 1517.5-1140.5 after its third and final day of competition on Sunday. The Bears finished the meeting in impressive fashion, setting three more school records on that day. “When I started tonight I thought we had a really good five sessions, but tonight was by far our best,” Ollie ’50 & Kay Patrell Men’s Swimming/Diving Coaching Chair Kevin Norman said. “The night begins with Max Hardart breaking our school record in 1650 certainly set the tone and we backed up that swim with several great performances throughout the night including a school record in the one meter through Rowland Lawver and Jack Kelly breaking his own school record in the 200 breaststroke. “This meeting was a very encouraging checkpoint for our team as we head into the second half of the season. As a staff we have learned a lot about where we stand and feel there is a great foundation to build on, as well as things we can adapt and improve as we prepare for an exciting second semester.” Hardart set his school record in the 1650 free with a 15:08.04. Kelly, whose new school record in the 200 breast also set the pool record, is currently the 14e fastest time in the country. He won the event with a 1:52.93. In the one-meter dive, Lawver set his school record with a 371.18. Out of a total of seven events on Sunday, Brown took six first places. Among events not yet named, the Bears also won the 100 Free, 200 Fly, and the 400 Free Relay. Marcus Lee became first with 44.25 out of 100 free. KJ Losee did the same in the 200 flies with a 1:48.74. In the 400 free relay, Nathan Depiero Kelly, Harrison Power and Vincent Huang combined to finish first with a 2:58.61. Full results from all three days of the Bruno Invite can be found by clicking here. This was Brown’s last event of the semester. The Bears will pick up competition again on Saturday, January 14 in Columbia.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletic program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today’s brown bears, helping them to be their best in class, in competition and most importantly in the community. Click for more information on supporting the Bearshere. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

Follow for the latest news about Brown Athletics @BrownU_Bearson Twitter,@BrownU_Bearson Instagram, likeBrownUBearson Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYoutube Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2022/12/4/mens-swimming-diving-three-more-school-records-set-as-mens-swimming-wins-bruno-invite.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos