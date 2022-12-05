College football rankings: Ohio State, TCU have earned spots in the final four





RJ Young FOX Sports College football analyst INDIANAPOLIS At the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Michigan Wolverines left no doubt that they are one of the top two teams in the sport. In addition to defending their conference title, they finished the season 13-0 for the first time in the program’s history. They also provided further evidence that coach Jim Harbaugh’s squad is the best north of the Mason-Dixon Line. Now Michigan has earned a chance to avenge its loss in last year’s College Football Playoff to the eventual national champions and still No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. It remains to be seen whether the selection committee also thinks the same way. If so, is it willing to rank Ohio State and TCU among the top four teams in the sport? Know in a few hours. Michigan takes Big Ten title RJ Young responds to Michigan’s dominant victory over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game. 1. Georgia (13-0) Defeated LSU in SEC Championship Game, 50-30 Stetson Bennett passed for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a breeze of a victory over the Tigers that wasn’t that close. The defending champions have since the SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama haven’t lost since last year and have won 31 of their last 32 games. The Dawgs aren’t going anywhere. 2. Michigan (13-0) Defeated Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game, 43-22 Donovan Edwards rushed for 185 yards as the Wolverines did what they do to physically tear up their opponents. Are the Wolverines ready to take a step up from last season and not only make the CFP but also win a game? 3. ohio state (11-1) Inactive The TCU and USC losses push the Buckeyes back into the top four and present a juicy CFP showdown in the semifinals. 4. TCU (12-1) Lost to Kansas State in Big 12 Championship Game, 31-28, OT The Frogs suffered their first loss of the season, but not without a fight from Max Duggan & Co., and not without showing the committee that they are among the top four. No. 10 Kansas State stuns No. 3 TCU RJ Young wonders if TCU has done enough this season to stay in the CFP. 5.Tennessee (10-2) Inactive 6. the state of Kansas (10-3) Defeated TCU in Big 12 Championship Game, 31-28, OT Deuce Vaughn rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats took the Big 12 crown. 7. Utah (10-3) Defeated USC, 47-24 in Pac-12 Championship Game The Utes doubled down on the Trojans, successfully defending their 2021 Pac-12 title and knocking USC out of CFP contention in one fell swoop. 8. Penn state (10-2) Inactive 9.Alabama (10-2) Inactive 10. USC (11-2) Lost to Utah, 47-24 in Pac-12 championship game For the second time this season, the Trojans defense gave up more than 40 points and 500 yards of offense to the Utes, this time in a game they once led 17-3 in Las Vegas. Utes repeat as Pac-12 champions RJ Young responds to Utah’s stunning victory over USC in Pac-12 title game. 11.Clemson (11-2) Defeated North Carolina in ACC championship game, 39-10 Strong finish from the Tigers, who got 279 passing yards from Cade Klubnik. 12. Oregon (9-3) Inactive 13. Washington (10-2) Inactive 14. Our lady (8-4) Inactive 15. Oregon state (9-3) Inactive 16. Florida state (9-3) Inactive 17. Tulane (11-2) Defeated UCF in AAC Championship Game, 45-28 The Green Wave heads to the Cotton Bowl after an impressive run through the AAC. 18. UCLA (9-3) Inactive 19. south carolina (8-4) Inactive 20. UTSA (11-2) Defeated North Texas, 48-27 The Roadrunners lost only to Houston and Texas this season. 21. Texas (8-4) Inactive 22. LSU (9-4) Lost to Georgia in SEC Championship Game, 50-30 The Tigers had a good first season under Brian Kelly, but were overmatched against the Bulldogs. No. 1 Georgia stomps on LSU RJ Young responds to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs blowing out LSU in the SEC Championship Game. 23. North Carolina (9-4) Lost to Clemson in ACC Championship Game, 39-10 Drake Maye passed for 268 yards, but the Heels were mostly shut down in the ACC title game. 24. Mississippi state (8-4) Inactive 25. Be Miss (8-4) Inactive Read more: Top stories from FOX Sports: RJ Young is a National College Football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast “ The number one college football show. Follow him on Twitter @RJ_Young and subscribe to “The RJ Young Show” on YouTube . Get more out of college football Follow your favorites for information on games, news and more

