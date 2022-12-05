Roger Federer scores at John McEnroe Tennis Academy (inside video)





Roger Federer ended his career at the Laver Cup in September. Since then, a 20-time Major winner has visited some great venues, enjoying his well-earned retirement. Roger claimed five consecutive US Open crowns between 2004 and 2008. The Swiss is back in New York, attending the John McEnroe Tennis Academy and playing on an indoor court. Roger underwent three knee operations since February 2020, played only six tournaments in the last three years and failed to compete injury-free. Federer rallied his closest rivals and friends at the Laver Cup in London in September, playing his final match alongside Rafael Nadal. Two legends lost to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock 3-6, 7-6, 11-9 after squandering a match point for an emotional ceremony that sent Roger to a well-deserved retirement. Roger Federer traveled to New York and attended John McEnroe’s Academy. Federer turned 38 in 2019 and finished the season in the top-3 behind his closest rivals. The Swiss veteran claimed a Masters 1000 title in Miami and lost two match points in an epic Wimbledon final that went down to the wire. Roger reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in early 2020 and underwent knee surgery a few weeks later. Federer had to have surgery for a second time in May, completing the season and hoping for a new start in 2021. Roger returned to action after 13 months in Doha last year, playing two games and taking another break until May. He suffered an early defeat in Geneva and reached the fourth round at Roland Garros. Eager to keep his knee for the much-loved grass swing, Roger pulled away leading up to the Matteo Berrettini clash and turned his attention to Halle. Still in pain, Federer fell to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. He suffered his first loss at one of his favorite events and was not looking good for Wimbledon. In his 22nd campaign with the All England Club, Roger stopped the clock and became the oldest Wimbledon quarter-finalist in the Open era! The Swiss beat Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie and Lorenzo Sonego to reach the last eight and extend his final Wimbledon run. Hubert Hurkacz defeated Federer 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, delivering Roger’s first bagel since 2008 and marking his final singles encounter! Federer underwent his third surgery a few weeks later and did not recover. He announced his retirement and played his last game alongside Rafael Nadal two months ago.

