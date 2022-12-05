Lawrence’s Hope Bouchard wins Miss Maine Field Hockey award





AUGUSTA After leading her team to a championship, Hope Bouchard earned another top prize on Sunday. Bouchard, a Lawrence midfielder, won the Miss Maine Field Hockey award, given to the top senior field hockey player in the state. Bouchard beat Thornton Academy defender Zoey Pennell, Biddeford midfielder Khianna Jackson and Lisbon midfielder Haley-Jane Tuplin for the honour, the first Lawrence has received. Bouchard scored 10 goals and had 32 assists as he led the Bulldogs to an 18-0 record and the Class B title. I was a little surprised when I heard my name as a finalist, Bouchard said. I never thought I would get this far. To hear (coach) Shawna (Robinson) talk about me up there, it felt really good. And to hear me announce (as the winner), felt so great. Bouchard was the all-round leader for the Bulldogs. She was the school’s record holder with 62 assists and was a key playmaker on offense, as well as a defensive lynchpin and the flier at corners. She is an irreplaceable player, Robinson said. Hope could have scored more. She’d rather hand that ball over when it’s a better chance for someone else. She is the most selfless boy I’ve ever met. She just wants success for everyone, and she has no idea how good she is. As an elementary school player, Bouchard went on to work with other players on the high school team. Robinson asked her about her position and she replied that I can play anywhere. I’ve tried to follow that aspect throughout, she said. I’m proud of that. ” Previous Girls’ cross country: 2022 Varsity Maine All-State team

