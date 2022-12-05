The Pakistani table tennis talent seeks China’s support to shine

ISLAMABAD: Asad Ali, 30, has been playing table tennis for ten years, and with each passing year not only his interest in the game grows, but also the regret that he didn’t get the chance to start playing it earlier in life.

“I remained the top player of my district in Azad Kashmir region. I represented the Pakistan Army at departmental level competitions and now I am part of an academy teaching the game to children and playing competitions at the national level,” said Ali.

“After every success, I think if the game had started earlier in my life and had the proper training, I might have been a big name in the world.”

Ali first had a chance to play table tennis when he entered college at the age of 20, but as there was no coach at the school, he started learning the game by watching videos of table tennis players on the internet.

“I searched the internet for the best table tennis players in the world and the list was full of Chinese players. I watched their matches and was most impressed with Zhang Jike. Gradually I started copying his style and started winning inter-university competitions,” said Ali Xinhua.

Although table tennis is not as big a sport as cricket in Pakistan, it is still one of the favorite sports at the school and university levels, and is also an important part of inter-school and university competitions.

There are also a number of private clubs operating in the country, including in Islamabad, where children of various ages learn and play the game as part of their routine exercise routine.

Raheela Kashi Satti, a table tennis veteran, runs a table tennis club in Sector G-6 of Islamabad where she trains young children who visit the club in the evenings after school.

Satie told Xinhua that her club also has a large number of girls playing table tennis and that interest in the game is increasing in Pakistan. Every year more and more students join her club.

“During the pandemic, when gyms and sports clubs were closed, table tennis became famous because it is an affordable and very interesting game,” she said, adding that there are tournaments held by various clubs in Islamabad that are also raising the interest of the people in the game enlarge. .

Rafeeq Sarhadi, Secretary of the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, says some table tennis talent is lost due to lack of proper training. Xinhuaadding that if the players receive the right training at the right time, their potential can be tapped and play big matches at the international level.

“We were once the best in table tennis in South Asia. Many players like me were trained by Chinese coaches who visited Pakistan and set up camps for players,” said the 55-year-old, who remained number two in the country’s table tennis rankings.

While Pakistan is not a powerhouse on the table tennis world map, he said, the love for the game exists.

He hoped that there would be opportunities for a coach exchange program between the two countries for mutual benefit.

“Pakistanis are good at cricket and hockey. Our former players coach players all over the world. They can also go to China to train Chinese players, while we can invite Chinese table tennis players and other Olympians to teach us,” the official added.

Speaking about the Chinese’s expertise in table tennis, Asad Ali said that the federation sometimes invites Chinese engineers who work in Pakistan to play with the locals and he is amazed by their skills.

“Table tennis is in the blood of the Chinese. No wonder the international championship is easier for the Chinese than the national one,” said Ali.

For 33-year-old Nabeel Ahmad, table tennis is more about maintaining his health than just a competitive sport. He plays the game every day to keep fit.

In conversation with XinhuaAhmad said that he wants his three-year-old son to play table tennis as it is the right age for him to be introduced to the game.

“When my son gets older, I would take him to China and be trained there, just like children from some other countries are trained in China and join their national teams after they return. By doing this, my son will not only learn table tennis well, but he will also be a star player when he comes home,” said Ahmad.

Players and officials believe that table tennis should be promoted more at the school and university level by good coaches because not only does it have health benefits for the youth, but the students will also have a deeper connection with China, which is world famous for the game.