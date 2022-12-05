Men’s Swimming and Diving third place at Big Al Invite





PRINCETON, New Jersey The men’s swim and dive team finished in third place at Princeton’s Big Al Invite, which concluded on Sunday night. The Lions finished with a team score of 601.50, while Princeton won the league in first place with a score of 1178.5. After the three days of competition, Columbia had some great individual performances. Jonathan Suckow has continued his streak of dominance, claiming first place in the 1m boards on day one (408.70), then backing that up with a victorious finish in the 3m competition on day two (398.65). His score on the 1m boards was a pool record. Meanwhile, Suckow’s teammates also had some impressive performances. Nick Leavel came third in Saturday’s 3m competition with a score of 353.10. Casey colleagues also reached the A-final and was eighth with a score of 320.05. Fellows also took victory in the B final of the 1m boards on Friday with a score of 284.40. “This meeting was a great test for the divers,” Head Diving Coach Scott Donnie said. “It reproduces the feel and format of the Ivy League Championships in many ways. On day one everyone made it to a final and we came out on top in three of the four finals. Day two was also a great day, and this was a very valuable experience for all divers as we head into the rest of our season.On day three, the women’s team Macy Pine qualified for NCAA zone diving, and it was incredible to see her come in and perform the way she did. divers killed him this weekend!” The highlight for the swimmers came on day two in the 100-breast, like Demirkan Demir took second place with a time of 53:09. He followed that up on day three with a second-place finish in the 200 chest, clocking in at 1:55.28. A few swimmers also won the B final on day two, including Stanford Li (100-back) and Adam Wu (200 free). “The meeting went pretty well for the Light Blue”, Head Coach Jim Bolster said, “We had numerous swimmers and divers who performed well. Jonny Suckow won both boards and Nick Leavel Joe Nicole, Casey colleagues and Ben Blizard supported him with strong efforts to win the diving competition. Although we had no individual titles in the group, we were in third place. We had many beautiful swimming sessions; almost everyone has had the best performance of a season and several of our swimmers have had the best swims of their lives. It was a very solid meeting for us.” ON DECK – The Lions have a few weeks off before returning home to host Brown at Percy Uris Natatorium on Friday, January 13. The match starts at 12:00 PM. KEEPING UP WITH THE LIONS – Follow @CULionsMSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com for the latest news on the Columbia men’s swim and dive program.

