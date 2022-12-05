Coach Prime brings spice to the wasteland of college football

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Part politician, part pastor, and part pitchman, Deion Sanders set fire to a crowd of alumni, boosters, former players and other VIPs celebrating his hire as Colorado coach on Sunday.

He spat motivational statements that he promised would soon adorn the walls in the complex at Folsom Field and vowed to lead the disheveled Buffaloes back to prominence after going 27-5 in three seasons at Jackson State.

I got together the best coaching staff, some of the best scouts, some of the best kids who were recruiting, some of them were on their way right now, Sanders told the crowd of hundreds who booed and screamed for his answers from the dozens of reporters at his opening press conference.

And now that I’m here, I see it and I understand it, and I can grab it and touch it, I can feel it, I can taste it, Sanders added. I really understand what you want, all you want is the chance to win. Compete. Dominate. To belong to the elite. Be among the best.

And damn, I’m going to give that to you.

But first he reminded everyone that I have work to finish in Jackson, Mississippi.

Sanders said he will coach the undefeated Tigers in the Celebration Bowl, the championship for historically black college football programs, on Dec. 17.

Then he can fully focus on resuscitating the Buffalos.

At the same time, like I played baseball and football, I can multitask and I can focus, Sanders, the former NFL and Major League superstar and the only athlete to ever play in both the Super Bowl and World Series, assured.

This is my job and my profession and my business and my dream to get you back to where you know you belong, Sanders said.

A person with knowledge of Sander’s contract told The Associated Press it’s worth $29.5 million plus incentives over five years, starting at $5.5 million in the first year. Annual incentives include $150,000 for six wins and $100,000 for each win after six, $150,000 for a bowl berth and $200,000 for a New Years Six bowl invite.

If he wins a national title like CU did under coach Bill McCartney after the 1990 season, Sanders would get an additional $750,000.

Sanders is already assembling his staff, exploring the transfer portal and targeting five-star high school recruits to help him fix a program that has only won one full season since joining the Pac-1 in 2011. 12 came.

At one point, Sanders asked his son, Shedeur Sanders, to stand.

This is your quarterback, he told the audience, who responded with one of his biggest cheers.

A few recent developments will help Sanders lure in the elite athletes expected to come to campus.

The school recently launched a donation collective that will create a pool of money so Colorado can compete with its conference rivals on name, image, and likeness deals.

The university also relaxed its rules regarding transfer credits, a move that will allow Sanders to compete with established football powerhouses across the country.

A game changer, marveled former Buffaloes and NFL standout tight end Daniel Graham. Now, we are on an equal footing with all other universities. So now we can get some big transfers here.

Sanders met his players after Jackson State defeated Southern 43-24 in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship Saturday night to tell them he took the Colorado job.

Then he flew to Boulder and tour of the football facilities and picturesque campus stadium. Despite a throbbing left foot, he walked onto the field; Sanders had two toes amputated last year due to blood clots.

This is a wonderful situation. This city is incredible, Sanders said.

CU fans expect a quick turnaround under Sanders, much like Southern California’s U-turn from 4-8 last year to 11-2 this season under first-year coach Lincoln Riley.

Sanders made a promise, but no timeline.

It may not happen as soon as you’d like, but it’s going to happen, Sanders said. Would win. It is going to happen. I’m not going to put a timetable on it, but it’s going to happen.

Sanders brings a mix of old-school discipline and new-fangled edge as he transitions from Prime Time as one of the greatest professional dual-sport athletes ever to Coach Prime.

Sometimes I may look like an old fool, but I’m just old-fashioned, he said. Guys, after we’re done with this work, I want you to know we’re on our way. Not to compete, but to win. Not to show, but to show. Not to fit in with the rest, but to be the very best. Were at work. Didn’t come to play. We came to kill, not kick it.

Baby, I have to believe they’re coming. You have to feel that energy in you that was coming, Sanders continued as a preacher in the pulpit. When you get to that stadium, you have to get in early because by kickoff time the baby was supposed to arrive. You understand? Do you feel that? Do you understand the intensity, the excitement, the adrenaline, the rush I’m having right now, that I can’t wait for this thing to start because we’re coming.

Sanders can be seen as the savior, but he said it was he who was humble.

Boulder, Colorado, you have no idea what you’ve blessed me with, the opportunity you’ve given me and I feel like I owe you something, he said. So every day I’m going to work for you. I’ll strain for you. I will develop for you. I’m going to commit to you. I’m going to do things that others wouldn’t do.

Honey, we’re coming. So someone asked you something about: When is he coming back? You say, I don’t know, but I know he’s coming.

