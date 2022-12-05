Stefanos Tsitsipas deeply apologizes for publicly belittling fellow tennis star | Tennis | Sport





Tsitsipas’ 2022 season ended with a 3-6 6-3 6-3 loss to Rublev in the final round-robin match of the ATP Finals, with the last semi-final spot on the line. It was a game full of drama as the world number 4 appeared to hit a ball towards his parents as they continued to talk to him from the box, leading to former pro Jim Courier calling on the family to receive therapy. And tensions ran high after the game as the 24-year-old slammed the world number 8 with an underhanded remark, claiming he felt like the “better player” while Rublev “victorized with the few tools he has.” But Tsitsipas has now explained his words as he apologized deeply to the 12-time title winner and admitted he did not believe his claims about the Russian’s game. “I really wanted Andrey to win the next game and my approach was to put a little bit of fuel on the fire so he would want to be hungrier and more focused on his next game,” he said. Arabic news, trying to explain his logic for beating Rublev’s tennis. “I think that was the wrong thing to do because it felt like he wasn’t performing as well as I expected. . That was my only way to finish in the top three if he had won that race.” JUST IN: Nadal makes ‘foreign’ remark after conclusion of Mexico tennis tour

“So if I’m sorry I said that? I’m sorry I said that, yes. It wasn’t very good for me, I was extremely hurt that I couldn’t go all the way to the ATP Finals, it hurt me a lot, I tried to let some bad energy out, but that wasn’t responsible or in a good way, even if I wanted some of it, it wasn’t the right way to do it. “Certainly if I saw him, I’d want to apologize to him for feeling that way about him, because it’s certainly not how I feel about him in reality.” Tsitsipas will have a chance to apologize to Rublev this week, with both men taking part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup. The world numbers 4 and 8 are part of the 12-man field at the exhibition event in Saudi Arabia, which has sparked controversy. The tournament kicks off on Thursday and also sees the return of Alexander Zverez, while Nick Kyrgios joins in after revealing he was paid “six figures” to play in the exhibition event.

