Tamsweg I rushes from victory to victory – europe-cities.com

TAMSWAY. The table tennis team Tamsweg I rushes from victory to victory in the premier league. Even after nine rounds, Tamsweg’s top team is still undefeated and two games from the end it is still in their own hands to bring the autumn championship title to the Lungau. Club spokesman Karl Stckl reported to us.

national competition:

TTC Intersport Brunchl Tamsweg I – TTC Kuchl II 8:2

In the current round, one of Salzburg’s top teams was a guest in Tamsweg, and Tamsweg turned out to be a clearly better team. Especially the opponents of the TT stronghold Kuchl could never really challenge the two Tamsweg top players Gernot Egger and Adam Smuda. Both managed to win their individual games confidently and left the guests with only one set in total. Chairman Jrgen Dck also managed to win a fight and team leader Josef Rehrl took the point in the doubles next to Adam Smuda. The Lungau team is still undefeated, three rounds from the end it is clearly on course for the top playoffs and has every chance of winning the fall championship title.

national competition:

ATSV Salzburg I – TTC Intersport Brunchl Tamsweg I 4:6

The starting position was not easy because Gernot Egger, who is still undefeated until now, is not available for this difficult away game. However, the opponents also had formation problems, could only fall back on two men and had to give up three games without a fight. Nevertheless, tight gameplay is done. Thanks to an excellent performance by Adam Smuda, who won his singles in a superior way and also won the doubles with Josef Rehrl, it was finally enough for a well-deserved away win.

Two games to go – one at home

There are still two games left for Tamsweg I: a difficult away game against the fifth-placed team in Oberndorf and the big game against the last competitor for the table leader, UTTC Salzburg. This competition will take place on Friday 9 December at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Tamsweg vocational school. You can look forward to table tennis, which is worthwhile, admission is free and spectators are very welcome, club spokesman Karl ein Stckl finally invited to watch.

