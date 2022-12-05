Rohit offers no apologies for the loss in Bangladesh





“It wasn’t enough runs. Another 30-40 runs would have made the difference’ “There are no excuses, we are used to this kind of situation” IMAGE: Indian batters found it difficult to negotiate the slow bowlers on a lane that twisted and bounced. Photo: ICC/Twitter India captain Rohit Sharma made no bones about it on Sunday that his batting unit must show a remarkable improvement in tackling spinners on a tawdry course after losing a low-scoring thriller against Bangladesh by 1 wicket. Bangladesh’s 10th wicket pair Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Mustafizur Rahaman produced an incredible turnaround with a score of 51 runs, with the hosts surpassing a target of 187 in 46 overs. But it was left arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (5 wickets) and off spinner Miraj (1 wicket), who shared most of the spoils during Indian innings as the visitors found it difficult to pass the slow bowlers on a lane with turns and bounce. “The field was a bit challenging, the strange ball was spinning. You have to understand how to play. There are no excuses, we are used to this kind of conditions,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. “We need to look at how to hit their spinners in these conditions. The genes are there, these guys have grown up playing in such conditions. It’s all about handling the pressure.” While the last wicket pair staged a robbery after being 136 for 9 in the 40th over, Rohit didn’t run away from the core issue and that is inept hitting. “It wasn’t enough runs. Another 30-40 runs would have made a difference. With KL and Washy we could have got there. Unfortunately we lost wickets in the middle, and it’s not easy to come back,” said the Indian captain. He praised his bowlers despite an indifferent last 30 minutes. “It was a very close game. We did really well to get back into the game. We didn’t hit well. We bowled pretty well and kept them under pressure until the end. They kept their nerve.” “If you look back at how we bowl, of course, the last couple of overs where we would have liked to have taken a wicket, we kept taking wickets all the way through,” the skipper looked at the positives. The next match is also in Mirpur and Rohit hopes for a better show. “I’m sure these guys will learn and we’re looking forward to the next game. Hopefully we can change things. We know exactly what to do in these circumstances,” he said.

