Mizzou football team went to Gasparilla Bowl to face ACC’s Wake Forest

COLUMBIA, Mo. The last time Missouri played in a Florida bowl game was also the last time the Tigers came home with a bowl win. Maybe this time they can repeat history.
The Tigers (6-6) learned on Sunday that they will play in the Gasparilla Bowl, on December 23 in Tampa, Florida, against Wake Forest (7-5) of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Gasparilla Bowl, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. (St. Louis time) on ESPN, will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Buccaneers.
After an eventful few days of speculation and refuting reports of Mizzous bowl preferences, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz was unavailable for comment following the bowl announcement and will address the media on Monday.
I’m really excited to go to Tampa to face Wake Forest in the … Gasparilla Bowl, Drinkwitz said in a statement from the team. We look forward to playing another game with our team for 2022. They have worked very hard to get here and deserve the reward of a bowl trip. We were on the practice fields today and I was really impressed with the energy that was there. We will continue to prep, finish recruiting, finals week and then saddle up and get ready to match up with Coach (Dave) Clawson and the Demon Deacons in Tampa.
The Gasparilla Bowl has been around since 2008 and has gone through several name changes, including the themed Jack Bowl, the St. Petersburg Bowl, the Beef OBradys Bowl, the Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl, and the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. Mizzou becomes the third Southeastern Conference team to play in the bowl, after Mississippi State in 2016 (defeated Miami-Ohio) and Florida in 2021 (lost to Central Florida). South Carolina was scheduled to play Alabama-Birmingham in 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Hosting two outstanding teams and the first-ever SEC vs. ACC matchup in our bowl game history is special, said Gasparilla Bowl Executive Director Scott Glaser. These teams will undoubtedly create an exciting atmosphere for students, alumni and local football fans. We look forward to welcoming every team and showing why Tampa Bay is the best place to enjoy Bowl Season action.
The Gasparilla Bowl and Birmingham Bowl are the final safe havens for all SEC teams not selected for the SEC Pool of Six: Las Vegas Bowl, Texas Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Gator Bowl, Music City Bowl, and Reliaquest Bowl. This is the second year in a row that Mizzou qualified for a bowl but was not part of the SEC Pool of Six.
The Action Network reported last week that Mizzou turned down a chance to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl, which MU and Drinkwitz refuted. All the while, Mizzou preferred a bowl for Christmas and did not want a game that conflicted with the men’s basketball team’s SEC opener, against Kentucky on December 28. That evening the Liberty Bowl will be played. Kansas plays Arkansas, from the SEC.
Mizzou has qualified for a bowl each season under Drinkwitz, but has yet to win a postseason game under his watch. The Tigers had to cancel their scheduled appearance in the 2020 Music City Bowl against Iowa after a COVID outbreak depleted MU’s roster. Last year, Mizzou lost to the Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.
The Tigers have not won a bowl game since their Citrus Bowl victory over Minnesota after the 2014 regular season. MU was 0-2 in bowls under former coach Barry Odom, losing to Texas in the 2017 Texas Bowl and Oklahoma State in the 2018 Liberty Bowl.
Under Clawson, Wake Forest started the year 6-1 and reached No. 10 in the AP poll, but lost four of their last five games. The Demon Deacons have the ACC’s No. 2 passing offense behind quarterback Sam Hartman, who tied for the league lead with 35 touchdown passes. Wake Forest is one of six Power Five teams Mizzou has never played in football, along with Florida State, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Washington.
Where exactly does the name Gasparilla Bowls come from? Each year, the Tampa area celebrates the Gasparilla Pirate Festival, inspired by the mythical pirate Jose Gaspar. The annual event includes the Parade of Pirates on Tampa Bay and is hosted by a local organization, Gasparilla’s Ye Mystic Krewe, which organizes community events around the celebration.
Here are other bowl matchups involving SEC teams:
Peach Bowl (breaking playoff): Georgia vs Ohio State
Sugar bowl (CFP New Years Six): Alabama vs Kansas State
Orange Bowl (CFP New Years Six): Tennessee vs. Clemson
citrus bowl: State of Louisiana vs. Purdue
Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs Oregon State
Freedom Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas
Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Iowa
gator bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
Reliaquest Bowl: State of Mississippi vs Illinois
Texas bowl: Mississippi vs Texas Tech