Mizzou football team went to Gasparilla Bowl to face ACC’s Wake Forest





COLUMBIA, Mo. The last time Missouri played in a Florida bowl game was also the last time the Tigers came home with a bowl win. Maybe this time they can repeat history. The Tigers (6-6) learned on Sunday that they will play in the Gasparilla Bowl, on December 23 in Tampa, Florida, against Wake Forest (7-5) of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Gasparilla Bowl, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. (St. Louis time) on ESPN, will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Buccaneers. Gasparilla bowl Missouri (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (7-5) When: 5:30 p.m., Friday, December 23 Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. Television, radio: ESPN, KTRS (550AM) People also read… After an eventful few days of speculation and refuting reports of Mizzous bowl preferences, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz was unavailable for comment following the bowl announcement and will address the media on Monday. I’m really excited to go to Tampa to face Wake Forest in the … Gasparilla Bowl, Drinkwitz said in a statement from the team. We look forward to playing another game with our team for 2022. They have worked very hard to get here and deserve the reward of a bowl trip. We were on the practice fields today and I was really impressed with the energy that was there. We will continue to prep, finish recruiting, finals week and then saddle up and get ready to match up with Coach (Dave) Clawson and the Demon Deacons in Tampa. The Gasparilla Bowl has been around since 2008 and has gone through several name changes, including the themed Jack Bowl, the St. Petersburg Bowl, the Beef OBradys Bowl, the Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl, and the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. Mizzou becomes the third Southeastern Conference team to play in the bowl, after Mississippi State in 2016 (defeated Miami-Ohio) and Florida in 2021 (lost to Central Florida). South Carolina was scheduled to play Alabama-Birmingham in 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Hosting two outstanding teams and the first-ever SEC vs. ACC matchup in our bowl game history is special, said Gasparilla Bowl Executive Director Scott Glaser. These teams will undoubtedly create an exciting atmosphere for students, alumni and local football fans. We look forward to welcoming every team and showing why Tampa Bay is the best place to enjoy Bowl Season action. The Gasparilla Bowl and Birmingham Bowl are the final safe havens for all SEC teams not selected for the SEC Pool of Six: Las Vegas Bowl, Texas Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Gator Bowl, Music City Bowl, and Reliaquest Bowl. This is the second year in a row that Mizzou qualified for a bowl but was not part of the SEC Pool of Six. The Action Network reported last week that Mizzou turned down a chance to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl, which MU and Drinkwitz refuted. All the while, Mizzou preferred a bowl for Christmas and did not want a game that conflicted with the men’s basketball team’s SEC opener, against Kentucky on December 28. That evening the Liberty Bowl will be played. Kansas plays Arkansas, from the SEC. Mizzou has qualified for a bowl each season under Drinkwitz, but has yet to win a postseason game under his watch. The Tigers had to cancel their scheduled appearance in the 2020 Music City Bowl against Iowa after a COVID outbreak depleted MU’s roster. Last year, Mizzou lost to the Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Tigers have not won a bowl game since their Citrus Bowl victory over Minnesota after the 2014 regular season. MU was 0-2 in bowls under former coach Barry Odom, losing to Texas in the 2017 Texas Bowl and Oklahoma State in the 2018 Liberty Bowl. Under Clawson, Wake Forest started the year 6-1 and reached No. 10 in the AP poll, but lost four of their last five games. The Demon Deacons have the ACC’s No. 2 passing offense behind quarterback Sam Hartman, who tied for the league lead with 35 touchdown passes. Wake Forest is one of six Power Five teams Mizzou has never played in football, along with Florida State, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Washington. Where exactly does the name Gasparilla Bowls come from? Each year, the Tampa area celebrates the Gasparilla Pirate Festival, inspired by the mythical pirate Jose Gaspar. The annual event includes the Parade of Pirates on Tampa Bay and is hosted by a local organization, Gasparilla’s Ye Mystic Krewe, which organizes community events around the celebration. Here are other bowl matchups involving SEC teams: Peach Bowl (breaking playoff): Georgia vs Ohio State Sugar bowl (CFP New Years Six): Alabama vs Kansas State Orange Bowl (CFP New Years Six): Tennessee vs. Clemson citrus bowl: State of Louisiana vs. Purdue Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs Oregon State Freedom Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Iowa gator bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Reliaquest Bowl: State of Mississippi vs Illinois Texas bowl: Mississippi vs Texas Tech Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stltoday.com/sports/college/mizzou/mizzou-football-team-headed-to-gasparilla-bowl-to-face-accs-wake-forest/article_1bc74c6a-c98d-58b8-a5e0-c4e7f47a95a7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos