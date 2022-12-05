Sports
Diriyah Tennis Cup 2022 – What is the schedule, who is playing, what is the format, how to watch on TV
A number of top tennis stars will begin their preparations for the Australian Open 2023 at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia this week.
Here’s everything you need to know about the three-day exhibition event, including when it’s taking place, who’s playing and how to watch
When is the Diriyah Tennis Cup?
The Diriyah Tennis Cup will take place in Saudi Arabia from December 8-10.
What is the format and schedule for the Diriyah Tennis Cup?
The format sees four first-round singles matches and four singles quarterfinals on the first day, two singles semifinals on the second day, and the singles final on December 10.
This year there is also a double game.
The players defeated on the opening day will compete together in the doubles semifinals on the second day. There will be a doubles final on December 10.
The top four seeded players will receive a bye into the first round of singles.
The schedule of the Diriyah Cup is:
- December 8: Four first round matches from 8:00 GMT, four quarter-finals from 13:00 GMT
- December 9: Two singles semi-finals, two doubles semi-finals from 13:00 GMT
- December 10: Doubles Final (1pm GMT) and Singles Final (5pm GMT)
Who will play the Diriyah Tennis Cup?
Five of the world’s top 10 players will compete for the Diriyah Tennis Cup.
They are World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, World No. 7 Daniil Medvedev, World No. 8 Andrey Rublev, World No. 9 Taylor Fritz, and World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz.
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios is also on the field alongside British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, Matteo Berrettini and Dominic Stricker.
How to watch the Diriyah Tennis Cup
Live coverage will begin at 1pm GMT on Friday, December 8.
Coverage will start at 1pm GMT on Saturday, December 9, and coverage will begin at 5:00pm GMT on Sunday, December 10.
What have the players said about the Diriyah Tennis Cup?
Former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who won the event in 2019: I really liked my first time there. It was a great tournament, had great players and I played really well there. I was having the best season of my life at that time. It has given me a lot of confidence for the season ahead and that’s what I’m going to try this season.
Wimbledon winner Nick Kyrgios: I always look forward to playing at events like this, it’s very important for the fans to be involved. Personally I love going to places where they might not know that much about tennis and going there to try and get the attention and let them enjoy it, that’s important to me. When I retire from tennis I want to know that I have made a mark and made many new fans of the sport. I think it’s a bonus for me to be able to play these matches and feel that the match pressure during my training block will still be crucial for me and use that to get an edge over everyone else who isn’t can play. these matches.
Former world number 2 Alexander Zverev: I’m happy to finally be back on the track after my injury. It’s even better that I can make my comeback before the official start of the 2023 season. I think the Diriyah Tennis Cup offers a good opportunity for that and I’m looking forward to being in Saudi Arabia for the first time.
What is the prize money at the Diriyah Tennis Cup?
The prize money for the singles champion is $1,000,000 (813,000), with the runner-up receiving $500,000 (406,000). The semi-finalists will each receive $250,000 (203,000), which is the same as the winners of the doubles competition.
What comes after the Diriyah Tennis Cup?
Tsitsipas and Norrie will both play the event, along with World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu.
Kyrgios, Zverev and Thiem will compete in the team event, as will Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek.
– – –
