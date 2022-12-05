Gators will host football banquet and award awards beginning in 2022 season





GAINESVILLE, Fla. The Florida Football Program hosted its annual football banquet Sunday night at UF’s Indoor Practice Facility, recognizing several players for their efforts and achievements during the 2022 football season. Iron Man Prize

Presented to the player, or players, who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the year-round strength and conditioning program. Tire Juice

Justin Boonen

I’m sorry Kimber

Lloyd Summerall III

Thai Chiaokhiao Bowman Dedication to Academic Excellence Award

Maintaining the utmost dedication and achievement in their academic endeavours Rashad Torrence II

Montreal Johnson Jr.

Tre’Vez Johnson

Anthony Richardson

Pursue Whitfield

Michael Tarquin Outstanding senior scholar

Amary Burney

Noah Keeter The prize for the 12th man

Presented to the employee who plays a crucial role off the field. Nancy Scarborough (executive assistant) President’s Award

Presented to a player who has shown perseverance in making an outstanding contribution to the success of the team. Richard Gourage

Nay’Quan Wright

Adam Mihalek

Dante Zander Florida Gator Newcomer Award

(freshman or transfer) Austin Barber

Trevor Etienne

Chris McClellan

Caleb Douglas

Shemar James

Wilson yesterday

Miguel Mitchell The prize for the unsung hero

Presented to the player or players who have made a significant contribution to the team’s success and received the least amount of recognition for it. Richie Leonard IV

Jack Piburn

Rocco Underwood

Ken Ritser

Derek Wingo

Ja’Quavion Fraziars Outstanding defensive performer

Presented to the defensive players who accumulated the highest point totals for the regular season, as judged by the coaching staff. Rashad Torrence II Forward Award

Presented to the most dominant offensive and defensive players on the line of scrimmage. Insult

Michael Tarquin

Kingsley Eguakun Defense

Princely without a head

Desmond Watson Defense Prize

Presented to the player or players who have played a vital role in the effectiveness of the defense this season. Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.

Tre’Vez Johnson

Trey Dean III

Jason Marshall Jr. Offensive performance price

Presented to the player or players who have played a critical role in the effectiveness of the offense this season. Ethane White

Xzavier Henderson

Justin Shorter

Montreal Johnson Jr. Special Teams Player of the Year Award Jeremy Crawshaw

Donovan McMillon

Jordan Pouncey

Chief Borders Defensive Players of the Year Award Gervon Dexter Sr.

Amary Burney Offensive Player of the Year Award O’Cyrus Torrence

Ricky Pearsall GatorMade x Danny Wuerffel Man of the Year Award Ventrel Miller James W. Kynes Award

Awarded annually to the player who best exemplified the mental and physical toughness and “iron man” determination Kynes displayed as a Gator player and during his lifetime. Amary Burney Chris Patrick Moedprijs

Award named for longtime Gators athletic trainer Chris Patrick. Jaydon Hill Fergie Ferguson Award

Awarded annually to the senior footballer who demonstrates outstanding leadership, character and courage. Ventrel Miller Ray Graves Award for Most Valuable Player

Awarded annually to the team’s Most Valuable Player. Anthony Richardson

Ventrel Miller 2022 Team Captians Anthony Richardson

Ventrel Miller

Richard Gourage

Amary Burney

