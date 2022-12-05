Sports
Candice Warner accuses Guns N’ Roses of ‘tearing up’ cricket pitches on tour
Guns N’ Roses have been accused of ‘tearing up’ cricket grounds across Australia on their Biggest Night of Rock tour.
Cricket WAG Candice Warner said she was confused when she saw a large amount of degraded artificial turf while attending the 1st Test: Australia v West Indies match in Perth on Saturday.
“Axl Rose has left a trail of blood. They’ve been tearing up the cricket pitches,” Candice told her co-hosts Harley Breen and Tom Tilley on her Triple M Summer Breakfast show Monday morning.
“While we were at Optus Stadium over the weekend, I asked David (husband David Warner) ‘What’s that artificial turf?'” He said it was from the Guns N’ Roses concert,’ she said.
‘And what will happen then… Adelaide Oval – they’re gone.
“So it’s kind of like Guns N’ Roses everywhere the cricket goes are destroying all of our incredible ovals,” she laughed.
“Guns N’ Roses is ruining our summer,” Tilley joked at the time. “You heard it here first.”
Sydney’s Accor Stadium took extra precautions ahead of the concert and installed portable flooring to protect their turf.
Candice’s comment about “a trail of blood” seems to refer to last week’s Gun N’ Roses show in Adelaide, which ended in controversy after a concertgoer was seriously injured.
The band’s frontman, Axl Rose, allegedly punched a woman in the face with his microphone after throwing it into the audience at the end of the band’s final song.
Since the incident, Rose said he would take his microphone stunt out of his normal show routine.
He told fans he will no longer throw the microphone “in the interest of public safety.”
“It has come to my attention that a fan may have been injured during our show in Adelaide, Australia, possibly hit by the microphone at the end of the show, when I traditionally throw the microphone at the fans,” he wrote.
“Obviously if it’s true, we don’t want anyone to get hurt or hurt anyone in any way at any of our shows, anywhere.
Rose allegedly punched a woman in the face with his microphone after throwing it into the audience at the end of the band’s final song. Rebecca Howe said the microphone hit her on the bridge of the nose, leaving her bloodied and hyperventilating
