Bollettieri dead at 91: Tribute to legendary tennis coach who launched careers of Williams sisters and Agassi
NICK BOLLETTIERI, the man who helped develop and launch the careers of many tennis legends, has passed away at the age of 91.
The charismatic and popular American tennis coach, who has been in poor health for the past few years, has passed away just two weeks after denying his own death on social media.
Born in Pelham, New York, to Italian immigrant parents, he founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy (now IMG Academy) in Florida in 1978.
And this facility became the go-to place for parents who wanted their children to grow up as professional tennis players, setting the blueprint other academies have followed.
During his career, he led ten stars to world No. 1 status, partnering Serena and Venus Williams, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova, Boris Becker, Tommy Haas, Martina Hingis and Anna Kournikova.
Bollettieri, who liked to call himself the ‘Michelangelo of tennis’, was listed by Sporting Life magazine as one of the top 25 people who influenced tennis in the 20th century.
Fast-talking and quick-thinking, the showman led an eventful life — he was a high school football quarterback, a former paratrooper in the Army, and had a five-month stint as a young law student at the University of Miami, but he never made it as an elite tennis player.
Bollettieri stayed fit well into his 80s, often hitting the gym at 5am every morning.
He wrote several tennis books, worked as a TV pundit, and his personal life was chaotic. He was married eight times, most recently to Cindi Eaton in April 2004.
Bollettieri wrote in the Independent during the 2010 Wimbledon Championships: I have indeed been married eight times and am blissfully happy with my wife Cindi and our son Gio.
“But there was one marriage when I coached Andre Agassi where my wife said, ‘Andre or me and I replied, ‘I’ll just pack up and leave.
Bollettieri earned a philosophy degree and served in the United States military before turning to tennis coaching after dropping out of law school.
In July 2014, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame for his services to the sport.
Retired German player Haas, who reached number 2 in the world rankings, posted several photos of the couple on Instagramincluding one of him as a fresh-faced youth while Bollettieri was talking on the phone in the background.
‘A DREAMER, A DOER, A PIONEER’
Haas, 44, wrote: So many memories, not sure where to start.
Nickiiiiii, that’s what I’ve called you the longest.
Thank you for your time, knowledge, dedication, expertise, willingness to share your skills, your personal interest in guiding me and giving me the best chance to follow my dreams.
You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind.
I will surely miss you at the academy, our tennis talks, missing showing off your tan, white teeth and body fat, missing watching you do tai chi, missing playing golf with you watching you cheat , eat a Snickers bar and run for the bushes, and hear all about your plans, even at 91 years old.
Thanks again for everything. RIP Nickiiiiii.
