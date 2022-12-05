No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Decimates Syracuse 11-3 In Series Sweep

No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (13-8-1) defeated Syracuse (7-11-1), 11-3 in a barnburner this afternoon.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early three-goal lead and let their opponents get back into the game, but struck late with seven unanswered scores. Captain Kiara Zanon also got her first career hat-trick with silky smooth casings and adept rebounding.

How it happened

Coach Kampersal signaled junior Josie Bothun for her 75th straight start in net for the Nittany Lions, while Arielle DeSmet returned for the Orange.

After winning the opening draw, Penn State got to work on the puck and made its way into the zone around an ultra-aggressive Syracuse forecheck. With defenders behind the game, Tessa Janecke found Olivia Wallin alone in the slot for an open view on goal. Wallin buried the puck and put the Nittany Lions up 1-0.

Similarly, Penn State won the next faceoff, making its way up the ice on the skates of Kiara Zanon, whose speed created a breakout opportunity at the net. Her shot beat DeSmet and echoed off the pipe, but bounced off the Orange goalie and found its way to the net for the second Nittany Lion score in a minute.

Syracuse, looking to regain some momentum, pushed its forecheck well into the Nittany Lions zone to contest Penn States’ dominant clear play. The aggressive play didn’t pan out when Tatum White was called for tripping while chasing the puck around the net. Penn State continued the power play and created dangerous chances around the zone, especially on the threshold of goal. This time, DeSmet had an answer to Nittany Lion’s attack and the man advantage expired.

The Orange didn’t stay down for long though, as a shot from the blue line drew traffic into the slot and bounced at Bothun’s feet. Madison Primeau tracked down and punched in the puck in front of the defense, making it 2-1. Penn State used a coach’s challenge due to suspicions that Syracuse was offside, but the goal stood.

The Nittany Lions found their way on a difficult goal as Julie Gough made her way into open space on the throw-in spot and shot the puck low through DeSmet’s five-hole for the 3-1.

Penn State didn’t let off the gas before the end of the period, threatening the Orange with three skaters on the left side of the offensive area, waiting for the defense to shift before sliding the puck to the opposite point. Izzy Heminger waited for the puck and loaded a snapshot to put the Nittany Lions up 4-1 as the first period ended.

On a post-break mission, Syracuse used the fresh ice to its advantage as it sped across the ice after creating a turnover at the time. Lauren Bellefontaine scored the goal unassisted to bring the Orange back into the game 4-2.

Three minutes later, Syracuse struck again after Mae Batherson lobbed a puck at the net from the blue line. The Nittany Lions were unprepared as the puck looped over Bothun and into the net, bringing the Orange within one goal.

Tempers flared after a pileup in the Penn States crease when Courtney Correia got into it with Sarah Thompson behind the play. Thompson earned four minutes for rough work on two fouls, while Correia got two minutes for her roughness. The penalties would be offset and Syracuse had to send Primeau to the box to serve the extra man-down portion. The Nittany Lions wasted no time scoring with their extra forward as Zanon scored her second goal of the night to put Penn State up 5-3.

Penn State doubled exactly two minutes later as it pushed Syracuse onto the ice, giving Eleri MacKay an open mind on goal for her fourth score of the season to make the score 6-3.

Beginning the third period where it left off, Penn State hurriedly returned to the offensive zone and pounded DeSmet with pucks. Working behind the cage, Rene Gangarosa found MacKay alone in the slot, who pushed the puck to the top shelf of the net with a backhand, smashing the crossbar. She found it just after the puck rolled off Syracuse’s netminder and crossed the goal line for her second goal of the night and Penn States seventh.

The Nittany Lions made a great defensive play as they put a menacing odd man out when Correia opened to block a shot from the point. She took a bullet from a puck to the foot and limped off the ice where a trainer was waiting for her.

Penn State took its defensive dominant defensive pressure back on the ice, this time Lyndie Lobdell found Wallin in front of goal for the 8-3 scoreline.

35 seconds ticked by before the Nittany Lions struck again from behind the net of Zanon’s stick for the hat-trick, ending Arielle DeSmets a day early on nine goals.

Syracuse gave reserve goaltender Amelia Van Vliet the last eight minutes of the game to stop the bleeding.

Penn State went for double digits against its conference rivals, turning the puck onto the net again and crashing into the net for the rebound. Gough followed the puck through traffic and shot it in for her second goal of the night to make the score 10-3.

The Nittany Lions forced their opponents to sweat out the game, held an aggressive forecheck and forced a neutral zone turnover. Heminger took an open look at the cage that Maeve Connolly was able to bend for a goal, putting the game at 11-3 Penn State.

Take away food

Penn State dispersed the puck and split points with the entire team. Notable stats include Kiara Zanon’s hat-trick, Olivia Wallin and Eleri MacKay’s two-goal, two-assist games, and Tessa Janecke’s three assists.

Penn State kept a stifling defense throughout the game, allowing their opponents only 18 shots on target. The Nittany Lions also played gritty and selfless hockey in their own side, blocking eight shots for their goalkeeper.

Josie Bothun earned a landmark 75th consecutive start for the Nittany Lions. Having such a strong presence in the cage has freed up defenses to play aggressively and look for takeaways, allowing for their signature high-octane style of play.

What’s next

The Nittany Lions are getting a well-deserved break until December 30 when they take on Long Island University at the Pegula Ice Arena. Puckdrop is scheduled for 2 p.m