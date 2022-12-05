Sports
Cricket analyst and entrepreneur Gaurav Gangwal
Gaurav Gangwal, the person who started with a small cryptocurrency investment, became a high-level cricket analyst and business owner.
Gaurav is a self-made entrepreneur through crypto investing and cricket analysis, with a whopping 1 million followers on Instagram and over 100,000 users on his app, he also earns a lot of money through social media.
He has said that cricket is not just a sport but a religion in India. Whenever there is a cricket tournament, the fans from every nuke and from every corner of the country go crazy for the sport. It is said that the game of cricket is the most loved sport. In the current times, there have been many sports platforms where people or say sports experts give their opinion on a particular game, but apart from that, he has created his own platform and owns to do.
Gaurav Gangwal is known for his predictions and previews of cricket matches both nationally and internationally he has always kept his audience updated on every match he took a big risk by investing in crypto a few years ago but it has paid off to start his own platform and make sure he is known as a self-made entrepreneur and one of the top Indian cricket analysts.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
