Sports
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: No. 3 Bulldogs winless at the weekend
The Yale women’s hockey team took a beating this weekend with a tie to Cornell and a loss to Colgate.
Spencer King
Staff Reporter
Thanks to David Shamis
The Yale women’s hockey team (811, 411 ECAC) snapped their undefeated streak in a disappointing weekend during an otherwise victorious season.
The number 3 ranked Bulldogs faced two high-ranking rivals from the Eastern College Athletic Conference following their victory in the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase last week. The Blue and White tied 44 against No. 10 Cornell University (732, 521 ECAC) on Friday before falling 53 to No. 6 Colgate University (1521, 610 ECAC) on Saturday.
The ECAC has the distinction of being one of the top leagues in the country, with six of the top 15 teams in the country, four of which are in the top 10. The season.
Every ECAC weekend is a grind, and to finish near the top of the league we will have to call every Friday and Saturday night, whether it’s the first or last weekend of the season, defenseman Emma Seitz 23 said.
Friday night against Cornell in Ingalls proved to be frustrating for the Bulldogs. After leading by 41 in the second period, Yale had to settle for a tie of 44.
The result was even worse on Saturday afternoon when Colgate ended Elis’ undefeated streak in a game of 53. The loss means there are no undefeated teams left in Division I. Colgate could retaliate after their final season came to an end in a 21 loss to Yale in the NCAA tournament regional final.
I was pleased with our team’s focus from the start of tonight’s game and their willingness to play the right way from start to finish, Raiders head coach Greg Fargo told Colgate Athletics. We got good looks offensively and took advantage of that.
The good looks that Fargo saw his team get are not common this year for teams facing the Bulldogs. Going into the weekend, the most goals scored by opponents against Yale was three, but that total was exceeded in both games.
Despite losing their perfect record, the Bulldogs remain one of the best teams in the country with their mix of seasoned veterans and exciting underclassmen.
Atop the Yale points leaders is Elle Hartje 24, who scored or assisted on all three goals against Colgate, and rookie Jordan Ray 26, who had at least a point in each of the Bulldogs’ first nine games.
While Hartje was a standout going into the season, she also believes that the younger players on the roster, like Ray, will be crucial to Elis’ success this year.
We are building this program into a championship team and the underclassmen are a big part of our success, said Hartje. Our coaches work hard to recruit the right kids who will fit in with our team as a whole and benefit from it. We keep getting questions about how we are going to react after last year’s success, and I think the production of the younger players is proof that we have every intention of being even better this year than last year.
The Bulldogs will look to get back in the winning streak next weekend when they host RPI and Union in Ingalls in their last two games before the winter break.
