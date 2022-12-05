Ludhiana: Multipurpose indoor stadium a boon in absence of playground at Government School Sekhewal





To cope with the lack of sufficient playing space for the increasing number of students, which rose from 700 in 2018 to 2,457 in 2022, the Government Senior Secondary Smart School Sekhewal has come up with an innovative solution by building a multi-purpose indoor stadium with two tennis court and a judo hall at a cost of more than 1 crore. The stadium, which covers an area of ​​500 square meters, houses a judo hall on the ground floor, while the badminton court is built on the second floor. As per international standards, the track height has been kept at 30 feet and imported material has been used for the mats. It is the only government school in the locality that offers science, along with non-medical and commercial subjects, for grades 11 and 12 students. It caters for students from various areas including Rahon Road, Kailash Road and Tajpur Road. According to school authorities, the school recorded a 70 percent increase in student enrollment in 2021-2022. Sharing the school’s growth, director Naresh Kumar said: In 2016, the school had only ten classrooms, four of which were unsafe. Now the school has a total of 37 classrooms, including a computer lab, a science lab, a laboratory and a library. He said: Nine classrooms, separate washrooms and a water filtration system have been built by the Vardhman group under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. As the coverage area of ​​the school increased, we ran out of space for sports and other extracurricular activities, we sent students to Guru Nanak Stadium to practice, and several students from our school have brought laurels in the state and national games, he added please. He said the facility would allow students who study in the school and live in nearby areas to practice here. Varindra Parveen, a teacher at the school who received a state award on Teacher’s Day in 2021 for establishing a science park at her school, said: As residents of the area have supported enrollment, the school is among the top schools in the area. Free badminton academy in preparation She said the plan to start a free badminton academy at the school for other children in the area is also in the pipeline. The project has been funded by utilizing the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) funds awarded by former MLA (Ludhiana North) Rakesh Pandey and has been implemented by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. Teachers overloaded The school, which has infrastructure for 1,600 students in two shifts, has more than 2,500 students. The teachers said that due to a lack of infrastructure, some students could not get admission in the current session. The teachers said that the current sanctioned strength of teachers is lower than required and should be increased. The school currently has 30 teachers and 30 teachers. Although there are only three peons, sweeper and helper job opportunities are sanctioned for the Class IV employees and the school uses the resources of the school board to hire the employees privately.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/others/ludhiana-multipurpose-indoor-stadium-a-boon-in-absence-of-playground-at-government-school-sekhewal-101670175618924.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos