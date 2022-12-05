Sports
Women’s Swimming and Diving wins first place at ECAC Winter Championships
EAST MEADOW, NY The women’s swim and dive team finished in first place at Sunday night’s ECAC Winter Championships and were named the 2022 ECAC Winter Champions. The Lions scored a total of 2019 points over the three-day event, beating runner-up UMBC, who scored 1045.In addition to excelling as a team, Columbia also had a number of record-breaking individual achievements.
DAY ONE
Emily McDonald shattered a school record in the 50-free and took first place in the event with a time of 22.66. This would also break the ECAC record in the 50 free Isabella Arevalo who finished in second place, just behind her teammate with a time of 22.91.
In total, the team broke eight ECAC records on the first day. Aziza Ganihanova (4:47.73) won the 500-free and set a new record. Karen Liu would claim first place in the 200-IM, with a record of 2:00.93. The Lions’ relay teams would set the other three records, as they went on to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.67) and the 400 individual medley relay (3:43.04).
DAY TWO
The Lions opened day two with a victory in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:42.44.
In the 400-IM, Allison Martin won her first event of the competition, clocking 4:21.44, just ahead of teammate Julia Unis who took second place.
MacDonald continued her East Meadow dominance and won another event. This time it was the 100-fly (54.99).
Olivia Jubin(1:48.39) took first place in the 200 free to earn her first win of the weekend.
Ashley Hu stepped into the party during the 100 breasts and beat her teammate Allegra Walker first place with a time of 1:02.85.
The Lions closed out day two with their fourth relay win of the weekend, placing first in the 800 free relay with an impressive time of 7:28.25.
DAY THREE
The highlight of day three came when Ganihanova set a new program record in the 200-back, taking first place with an impressive time of 1:57.35. This also broke the ECAC record in 200-back, previously set by none other than Ganihanova herself.
Meanwhile, Jubin dominated the mile swim, taking first as he shattered the ECAC record with a time of 16:35.78. This was also the second highest mark in Columbia history.
MacDonald went from winning the 50 free on Friday to dominating the 100 free on Sunday, taking first place with a time of 49.56.
Liu would win her second and third events of the weekend, finishing top in the 200 breast (2:15.48) and 200 fly (1:58.61).
The Lions ended the day finishing in first and second place in the 400 free relay.
TO DIVE
Meanwhile, the women’s divers have competed in the Big Al Invitational hosted by Princeton University in New Jersey this weekend. Macy Pine placed sixth in the 3m Championship on the first day with a score of 254.15. On day two, Alice Diakova placed eighth on the 1m boards and scored 229.90.
On the final day of the platform diving competition, Pine finished fourth with a score of 241.00, which would surpass the NCAA qualifying score for zone diving.
“The Columbia women made another dominant statement this year during the ECAC Winter Invite,” Head Coach Diana Casey said, “We had great team energy that built up throughout the game and really swept everyone along. We’re thankful for both the team and the individual experience.”
ON DECK – The Lions have a few weeks off before returning home to host Brown at Percy Uris Natatorium on Friday, January 13. The match starts at 12:00 PM.
KEEPING UP WITH THE LIONS – Follow @CULionsWSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com for the latest news on Columbia’s women’s swim and dive program.
