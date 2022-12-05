Sports
Kim Garth “very excited” about returning to international cricket after “moving around the world”
MUMBAI: In June 2020, Ireland’s fast bowling all-rounder Kim Garth, who had played her first international match aged 14, announced she would be leaving the country on a two-year contract with domestic side Victoria, a step who many believe could see her join the Australian team in the future.
On November 21, 2022, Kim received her first call-up to the Australia side for their T20I five match tour of India from December 9, something which made her very excited and gave her parents, former Irish cricketers Anne-Marie and Jonathan a good feeling gave. Garth, an immediate call at 3 a.m., making it a rare occasion that a very late night call would lead to good news.
“(National selector) Shawn Flegler called me two weeks ago. It was the middle of the afternoon and I think it was the day after we played Hobart Hurricanes and I had an absolute shock that day (0/34 in three overs. It was a quick phone call to let me know I was there.”
“I was very surprised and very excited. I called Mum and Dad straight away (in Ireland). They were quite concerned that obviously something had happened when you get a call at 3am. But yes, very excited. They are a been a big few years moving around the world through your career. Things like this definitely make it all worth it,” Kim told reporters in a virtual press conference after landing in Mumbai.
Having played 34 ODIs and 51 T20Is for Ireland, Kim admitted that a return to international cricket was a long way off as she made the move to retire from Irish cricket and settle in Australia.
The prospect of making a living as a professional women’s cricketer via Victoria and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), where she played for Melbourne Stars as a local player this season, haunted her mind as the move from Ireland to Australia took place.
“That was a big factor in how hard the decision was, I knew what I was giving up. But at the same time I also knew the strength of the domestic set-up here (and) how strong the depth of the local players were. The WBBL was a big draw for me to try and become a local because they attracted top international players.”
“I played cricket for a few years[in Australia]and saw the lifestyle that some girls lived, being able to play cricket every day and doing it for a living and not having to work any other jobs on the side… that’s something I really like wanted to do.”
“It’s something I really wanted to do and it was a now-or-never thing. I think I was 23 or 24 when I made the decision that it would take me a few years to become a local. If I left “If I did it any longer, it wouldn’t be worth it. It was a tough decision to leave my family behind, but I’ve really enjoyed it so far and don’t regret it now,” she explains.
At Victoria, Kim was teammates and is now friends with Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, consistently playing more professional cricket with competitive teams and players than she had in her lifetime as an Irish cricketer, something she believes led to growth in her game.
“It’s not necessarily a step up, but it’s just about the consistency of the games we play. When I played for Ireland, we played against top sides like Australia, India and South Africa, but we just didn’t do it regularly enough.” Now that’s really exciting for the Irish team that they’re getting more consistent games against those top sides, which is really cool.
“It’s not about the huge step up, it’s about the level of consistency in domestic cricket in Australia. I think (my game) has definitely evolved, and part of making the move to Australia was getting into a to be more of a full-time set.” up. I suppose just because of the bigger training areas and being constantly with the best players in the world I think my cricket has definitely come along. “
The last time Kim played international cricket in India, she represented Ireland in the 2016 T20 World Cup and was one of her opponents in the tournament for Australia. Back to now, and Kim, 26, is back in India where she is about to play for Australia in the international arena, possibly as a new-ball bowler.
“I played here in the 2016 T20 World Cup, obviously a while ago now. With the humidity and heat, it fluctuates around a bit, which is pretty cool. Hopefully, if I get my chance, I’ll be able to use that .”
