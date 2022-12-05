BYU Football: Expect points galore as BYU and SMU clash in the New Mexico Bowl

This one has the potential to be really intriguing and rank really high.

That’s the first reaction to Sunday’s news that 7-5 BYU will meet 7-5 SMU in the 17th Annual New Mexico Bowl on December 17 at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The currently scheduled kickoff time (12:15 p.m. MST) and television coverage (ESPN) may change if the NFL moves Raiders-Patriots game time to an earlier window on December 18. When that happens, the BYU-SMU game kicks off at 5:30 PM MST on ABC.

Talk about a few teams that had similar seasons.

As most BYU fans know, the Cougars started 4-1, then lost four straight games, then finished their regular season on a high with three straight wins when the chance to win in their 17th bowl game in the past 18 seasons to play was serious. danger.

SMU is a solid Group of Five program, finishing tied for fourth in the AAC with Houston, who also went 5-3 in league games.

With freshman head coach Rhett Lashlee in charge, SMU started 2-0 with wins over North Texas and Lamar, then went into a BYU-like downward spiral, losing on September 17 in Maryland to TCU (in Frogs coach Sonny) on September 24. Dykes homecoming) and October 5 at UCF.

Like BYU, the Mustangs bounced back nicely, winning five of their last seven games. The only losses after a victory over Navy on October 14 were to other bowl-bound teams, Cincinnati (29-27) and Tulane (59-24). SMU enters the bowl game after beating Memphis 34-31 on November 26, the same day BYU beat Stanford 35-26 in Stanford, California.

The Mustangs and Cougars are also similar in that defense, or lack thereof, was the most disappointing part of their performance. Tulane, playing in a New Years Six bowl game, put up 59 points and 451 yards on SMU.

The Mustangs defeated Houston 77-63 in one of the craziest games of the 2022 college football season.

The New Mexico Bowl is one of the first games of the 2022 bowl season, so neither team will get much time to prepare or heal.

That’s important for BYU, as starting quarterback Jars Hall suffered a right ankle injury in the third quarter of the Stanford win and did not play in the fourth quarter. Hall has maintained in interviews after the regular season finale that he is fine and ready to play in the bowl game, but that would also have been the case last year when he was injured in the final game against USC.

Hall did not play in the Independence Bowl, but appeared in a protective boot in Shreveport, Louisiana, and BYU lost 31-28 to Alabama-Birmingham.

Note that backup quarterback Jacob Conover will not be making the trip to Albuquerque after announcing on Twitter Friday that he is entering the transfer portal with plans to leave BYU. Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan, who hails from Dallas, has been spotted in a walking boot as late as the week of the Stanford game.

Fennegan, listed as the third player for most of the season, has not appeared in a BYU game; He played at Boise State in 2020.

Another factor that could affect BYU’s preparations is that final exams are scheduled for December 12-16 in the days leading up to the bowl game. In the past, some professors have allowed players to take finals before those dates, or proctors have accompanied the team and administered final exams at the bowl sites.

But given where they went into November after losses to the AAC’s Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty and East Carolina, the Cougars can’t afford to be picky in 2022 and can’t afford to express their disappointment, as some did last year when a 10-2 season was rewarded with a trip to Shreveport.

We appreciate this invitation from the New Mexico Bowl to come to Albuquerque and take on a very good SMU team, BYU coach Kalani Sitake said in a school press release. Rhett Lashlee is an excellent coach and his team is playing very well at the moment. Our team is looking forward to the challenge and to another opportunity to take to the field together. We are grateful for this opportunity to have a great bowling experience for our players.

It will be BYU’s 40th bowl game, and last as an independent college football player. Coincidentally, the Cougars’ last game as a member of the Mountain West Conference was in the New Mexico Bowl.

BYU came into play as a 6-6 team and also improved 6-6 UTEP 52-24 to win its fourth bowl game in five years in 2010. Then freshman quarterback Jake Heaps threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns and earned New Mexico Bowl offensive MVP honors as the Cougars finished the season strong, winning five of their last six games.

Also, the Cougars defeated SMU 46-45 in the 1980 Holiday Bowl, completing a huge comeback for their first bowl win in school history.

So there are plenty of interesting storylines, even if there isn’t much defense.

We had a fantastic experience in Albuquerque 12 years ago and look forward to returning to the warm hospitality and incredible Southwestern culture, said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe. With a pre-Christmas game, we expect Cougar Nation to have a strong showing in the game.

After the Stanford game, Sitake said a bowl game was critical to the program as it needs to develop younger players with Big 12 entry looming in 2023.

Four offensive players have already announced their intention to enter the transfer portal: Conover, tight end Dallin Holker, receiver Terence Fall and offensive lineman Campbell Barrington. There could be more to come on Monday when the portal window officially opens.

As the Cougars worked to qualify for the bowl in November, it was no secret that the New Mexico Bowl wanted the Cougars, even though the bowls’ official tie-ins are with the Mountain West as the anchor and nearly every other Group of Five competition.

It’s great to welcome BYU back to the New Mexico Bowl, said bowl director Jeff Siembieda, who called BYU one of the most important programs in college football. The Cougars have a long history of great moments in our state and are very trusted by the locals. We look forward to seeing the team, players, families and amazing BYU fans in Albuquerque.