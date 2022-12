the farewell of a tennis legend

In the end, he didn’t make it: Nick Bollettieri passed away on December 4, 2022, after rumors of his deteriorating health had circulated in recent weeks. The famous American coach has had several physical problems over the past two years, but at the same time, as former tennis player Jimmy Arias confirms in a photo of them together, Bollettieri refused to go to the doctor, also for fear of needles. . During his career, Bollettieri opened a well-known tennis academy and helped launch legends of the sport such as André Agassi, Jim Courier, Monica Seles, Serena and Venus Williams and Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova. A man destined to make tennis history. The staff of Tennis World USA join the sporting world in condolences to the legendary Nick Bolletieri. The Career of Nick Bollettieri The son of Italian-American immigrants, Nick graduated in philosophy in 1953 and later served in the United States Army. He studied law at the University of Miami, but dropped out in 1956 to teach tennis at the prestigious Wayland Academy. Among his first students are Sheryl Smith and Brian Gottfried. Bollettieri became director of tennis operations at Puerto Rico’s Dorado Beach Hotel, a property owned by the Rockefeller family, in the early 1970s. During these years, Nick’s main assistant is Julio Moros, who will follow Nick to Florida when he decides to start his own academy. In 1977, Bollettieri left Puerto Rico and settled in Longboat Key, Florida, as a tennis instructor at the Colony Beach and Tennis Resort. After working for several structures, in 1978 he opened his own tennis academy in Bradenton, Florida, on a 40-acre site. In 1987, the International Management Group took over the academy, but left Nick in charge. The first tennis player coached by Bollettieri to reach the top of the ATP rankings is US champion Jim Courier; Bollettieri then became the coach of Boris Becker in 1993, who had already reached the top of the ATP ranking on January 28, 1991. The first to reach the top of the WTA rankings is the very young Monica Seles a few weeks after Becker, on March 11, 1991. On May 18, 2008, he received an honorary doctorate from the New York College of Health Professions for her commitment to the world of sports, fitness and wellness in general. He also collaborates with Tennis Magazine newspaper and wrote his autobiography titled My Aces, My Faults.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Tennis_Stories/125086/nick-bollettieri-has-passed-away-the-farewell-of-a-tennis-legend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos