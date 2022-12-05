Sports
HockeyBuzz.com – Ryan Wilson – Binnington Blue the weather
The Penguins are 7-1-1 in their last nine games and Kasperi Kapanen has scored four goals in his last two games. Imagine reading that sentence in late October and early November. Pittsburgh has turned things around in the standings, crawling from an afterthought to tied for third in the division while holding on to the top wild card spot. An impressive and necessary turnaround.
Even when some of the biggest losers in the NHL try to screw things up, the Penguins are able to overcome it and further embarrass them.
Jordan Binnington just punched Jason Zucker in the face while he was skating over the net?!#LetsGoPens #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/KnPSo5Ptgt
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 4, 2022
This was a follow up to Jordan Staal absolutely putting him on the truck earlier this week to pull off the same stunt behind the net. Jordan Binnington is such a small and petulant loser that he had to try again, except this time when the player least expected it. Jason Zucker left the bench, but returned for the second period and he did once.
act 2, Binnington is pulled, barks at Pen’s couch on his way out pic.twitter.com/B6ZtlhkQ6n
— Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) December 4, 2022
Indeed, it was a Jason Zucker goal that led to the Blues pulling the plug on their plug goalie. Binnington’s parting words only sparked amusement from a Penguins bench who took pity on his feeble efforts to save face. Jordan Binnington is a good example of how a weak man sees a strong man. Shyness at every turn. Zucker was the perfect person to have the perfect response to the man child.
Even Craig Berube is over Binnington’s tired act
Craig Berube says he was unhappy that Jordan Binnington showed his frustration and got 10 minutes for misconduct for inciting, “It has to stop. That won’t do anything. … Just play a goal, stop the puck.” #stlblues pic.twitter.com/2LThtzXrJI
— Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) December 4, 2022
Binnington has an on-season .895 save percentage.
The Blues goalkeepers couldn’t keep anything out of the net last night
— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) December 4, 2022
Thomas Greiss claimed that the Pittsburgh crowd was pretty dead during his time as backup to the Penguins. Here he does his best to get them going.
As for the Penguins, they got some much-needed goals from a source of contention. Kasperi Kapanen had a hat-trick in the Penguins’ victory. It was a follow-up to the last game in which Kapanen also found the back of the net. Kapanen had earned his scratch and came out with four goals. This is exactly the kind of reaction you want to see from a player like him. I’d like to say he’s turned a corner, but I’m not going to. I’ve seen this fish before. Maybe Kapanen can surprise us all. It would be a very important change of course for him and the team. They urgently need reliable depth scores. The reality is that over the course of his 337 game career, he’s been very streaky and his success is goaltender. He would end up playing a piece where it looks good. Until now in his career they have been temporary oases.
After three games without a point, Evgeni Malkin has replaced him with a bunch of helpers. He had an assist against the Golden Knights and added three more against the Blues last night.
Bryan Rust has had a pretty forgettable season, even if he consistently plays with Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins desperately need him to rediscover the quality of play he was capable of in recent seasons. Last night was a reminder of what that looks like. He finished the game with a goal and three assists. He had gone six games without a point. His four points tied the previous 17 games.
Sidney Crosby scored a goal last night. He has a five game point streak. Last night’s goal fell on an empty netter. The Penguins scored two power play goals last night. Crosby was not involved in either of them. He has no power play goals or assists in the last eight games. If he could start racking up points with the man advantage to go along with his league-leading 5v5 point production, it’ll be fun to see what grand total he can end up with at age 35.
The Penguins will try to keep things going when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Thank you for reading!
