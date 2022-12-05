Sports
India vs Bangladesh ODI series, Bangladesh upset win, KL Rahul dropped catch, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 10th wicket partnership, news
Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit an unbeaten 38 to take a record tenth wicket as Bangladesh beat India by one wicket in a thrilling encounter to open the series.
Chasing 187 for victory, the hosts fell to 136-9 before Mehidy and Mustafizur Rahman put together a 51-run partnership, Bangladesh’s best ever for the last wicket in a successful run chase to reach their target with 24 balls left in Dhaka.
Mehidy, coming to bat as number eight, hit four fours and two sixes and survived a dropped catch by wicket-keeper KL Rahul on 15 to turn the game upside down.
Watch the first test between Australia and the West Indies LIVE and commercial-free while playing on Fox Cricket, and stream on Kayo. Coverage begins Wednesday at 11:50 AEDT >
England and Pakistan both win on Day 5 | 00:50
NEW FOLLOW UP PODCAST – Ultimate preview of the test series; summer of Smudge?
Listen below or subscribe Apple podcasts or Spotify
Mehidy hit the winning runs in his 39-ball knockout, causing a wild celebration as the players rushed onto the field and the home crowd erupted.
This performance is really memorable for me, said Mehidy when he received the Man of the Match award.
Rahul’s selection as India’s goalkeeper came after Rishabh Pant was released from their squad, with the BCCI stating that he was gone in consultation with BCCI’s medical team.
Fans were quick to slam the 30-year-old, who referred to his missed opportunity after the match.
Towards the end there was only one way they could have won, and I think Mehidy Hasan played phenomenal innings, Rahul told ESPN.
He took some risks, took some big risks – and he had to.
And yes, a few missed opportunities didn’t help us either. Happens in cricket, and yes, today Bangladesh fought really hard to the end and they won the match today, but we made some mistakes and we learn from that and come back stronger.
Get all the latest cricket news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now!!!
Skipper Liton Das said he had no words to describe this feeling and congratulated Mehidy after making a winning debut as ODI captain in the absence of injured Tamim Iqbal.
Mustafizur scored 10 from 11 balls as he and Mehidy held firm in the fourth highest 10th wicket partnership in a successful ODI chase to record a famous win.
Shakib Al Hasan was victorious after his impressive bowling figures of 5-36 helped India win 186 in 41.2 overs despite Rahul’s 73 after Bangladesh opted to compete first.
Bangladesh collapsed after some good partnerships, including a 48-run tie between Das and Shakib.
Spinner Washington Sundar got Das out for 41 and then Shakib for a stunning one-handed catch on extra cover by Virat Kohli.
Bangladesh got a double whammy in successive balls as Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim fell on a 33-run tie for the fifth wicket.
Bangladesh appeared to cross at 128-4 in the 35th over, but lost their way after Mahmudullah fell lbw to Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj then threw Mushfiqur.
MORE CRICKET NEWS
SHOCK CALL-UP: Aussie blasts 150mph as Cummins race against time for second test
TALK POINTS: Cummins in elite company as green stocks rise again
DAY 3 WRAP: Windies collapse in shock as Cummins snaps follow up for late blow
PUNTER: Ponting rushed to the hospital after health problems during day three of the first test
Cummins optimistic for Adelaide Test | 00:50
Watch BBLI12. Every game live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
Debuting fast bowler Kuldeep Sen came back to take two wickets in the first over of his second spell to send back Afif Hossain and Ebadot Hossain.
Siraj took Hasan Mahmud for his third wicket, but Mehidy, who also got one wicket with his off spin, did the unthinkable with Mustafizur for company.
We bowled pretty well and kept them under pressure until the end. They kept their nerves, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said.
The genes are there, these guys grew up playing in such conditions. It’s all about dealing with pressure. Hopefully we’ll change things in the next game.
Rahul stood out for India with his 70-ball knockout, but the rest of the tourists batted in disappointment.
Rahul, who came in as wicket-keeper batsman after regular glove man Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series due to injury, hit five fours and four sixes.
Pace bowler Ebadot claimed four wickets including Rahul and the last wicket to complete the opposing innings in 41.2 overs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/cricket-2022-india-vs-bangladesh-odi-series-bangladesh-upset-win-kl-rahul-dropped-catch-mehidy-hasan-miraz-10th-wicket-partnership-news/news-story/f02c75788d9f1baec367fc740b5b6d4d
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India vs Bangladesh ODI series, Bangladesh upset win, KL Rahul dropped catch, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 10th wicket partnership, news
- Three reasons Labor wants to talk about Lords reform
- Mag is very strong. 6.7 earthquake – South Pacific Ocean, 222 km south of Apia, Toamasaja, Samoa, on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 8:24 am (GMT +13)
- Wild fan fashion draws praise and scorn in Qatar
- China eases controls, shows no sign of end of ‘zero COVID’
- Beginning of the construction of housing for the victims of the earthquake: Jokowi
- HockeyBuzz.com – Ryan Wilson – Binnington Blue the weather
- Build your back, shoulders, legs and core in one motion
- See the former CIA official’s reaction to a possible trip by Putin
- Raheem Sterling has left the World Cup after his home was robbed
- Turkey’s inflation slows slightly for first time since 2021: official
- Prime Minister thanks several world leaders for their wishes for India to assume G20 Presidency