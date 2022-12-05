India vs Bangladesh ODI series, Bangladesh upset win, KL Rahul dropped catch, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 10th wicket partnership, news

Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit an unbeaten 38 to take a record tenth wicket as Bangladesh beat India by one wicket in a thrilling encounter to open the series.

Chasing 187 for victory, the hosts fell to 136-9 before Mehidy and Mustafizur Rahman put together a 51-run partnership, Bangladesh’s best ever for the last wicket in a successful run chase to reach their target with 24 balls left in Dhaka.

Mehidy, coming to bat as number eight, hit four fours and two sixes and survived a dropped catch by wicket-keeper KL Rahul on 15 to turn the game upside down.

Mehidy hit the winning runs in his 39-ball knockout, causing a wild celebration as the players rushed onto the field and the home crowd erupted.

This performance is really memorable for me, said Mehidy when he received the Man of the Match award.

Rahul’s selection as India’s goalkeeper came after Rishabh Pant was released from their squad, with the BCCI stating that he was gone in consultation with BCCI’s medical team.

Fans were quick to slam the 30-year-old, who referred to his missed opportunity after the match.

Towards the end there was only one way they could have won, and I think Mehidy Hasan played phenomenal innings, Rahul told ESPN.

He took some risks, took some big risks – and he had to.

And yes, a few missed opportunities didn’t help us either. Happens in cricket, and yes, today Bangladesh fought really hard to the end and they won the match today, but we made some mistakes and we learn from that and come back stronger.

Skipper Liton Das said he had no words to describe this feeling and congratulated Mehidy after making a winning debut as ODI captain in the absence of injured Tamim Iqbal.

Mustafizur scored 10 from 11 balls as he and Mehidy held firm in the fourth highest 10th wicket partnership in a successful ODI chase to record a famous win.

Shakib Al Hasan was victorious after his impressive bowling figures of 5-36 helped India win 186 in 41.2 overs despite Rahul’s 73 after Bangladesh opted to compete first.

Bangladesh collapsed after some good partnerships, including a 48-run tie between Das and Shakib.

Spinner Washington Sundar got Das out for 41 and then Shakib for a stunning one-handed catch on extra cover by Virat Kohli.

Bangladesh got a double whammy in successive balls as Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim fell on a 33-run tie for the fifth wicket.

Bangladesh appeared to cross at 128-4 in the 35th over, but lost their way after Mahmudullah fell lbw to Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj then threw Mushfiqur.

Debuting fast bowler Kuldeep Sen came back to take two wickets in the first over of his second spell to send back Afif Hossain and Ebadot Hossain.

Siraj took Hasan Mahmud for his third wicket, but Mehidy, who also got one wicket with his off spin, did the unthinkable with Mustafizur for company.

We bowled pretty well and kept them under pressure until the end. They kept their nerves, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said.

The genes are there, these guys grew up playing in such conditions. It’s all about dealing with pressure. Hopefully we’ll change things in the next game.

Rahul stood out for India with his 70-ball knockout, but the rest of the tourists batted in disappointment.

Rahul, who came in as wicket-keeper batsman after regular glove man Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series due to injury, hit five fours and four sixes.

Pace bowler Ebadot claimed four wickets including Rahul and the last wicket to complete the opposing innings in 41.2 overs.