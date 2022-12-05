Volleyball, XC, tennis, hockey, gymnastics





These are the 2022 All-Bergen County teams for girls’ volleyball, cross country, girls’ tennis, field hockey and gymnastics, as selected by the coaches. Girls Volleyball FIRST TEAM Brookelyn Talmadge, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior Grace Coughlin, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior Kalena Stavish, Immaculate Heart Academy, junior Mia Pimentel, Bogotá, senior Ashanna Caviness, Bogotá, senior Angelina Buhler, Bogotá, senior Cammi Quirk, Ridgewood, senior Sophia Bell, Tenafly, senior Taylor Miller, Demarest, junior Samantha Kranzler, Old Tappan, sophomore Sabrina Arcilla, Pascack Valley, senior Alicia Idiculla, River Dell, senior Bryanna Purisima, Bergen Tech, senior Ashley Kingsley, Fair Lawn, senior Coach of the Year: Jeff Koehler, Tenafly Team of the Year: Immaculate Heart Academy SECOND TEAM Emma Evancho, River Dell, senior Mia Piantino, Pascak Hills, senior Abby Romero, Immaculate Heart Academy, junior Eve Roman, Immaculate Heart Academy, sophomore Taylor Grady, Pascack Valley, senior Sophia Tapia, Tenafly, junior Rylie Theuerkauf, Tenafly, senior Gianna Estevez, Bogota, senior Riley Sobel, Bergen Tech, senior Olivia Papp, Holy Angels, junior Maya Giordano, old Tappan, junior Sydney Kropiewnicki, Immaculate Conception, junior THIRD TEAM Isabella Bido, Paramus, senior Natalie Graham, Emerson, senior Erin McCabe, River Dell, junior Layla Giordano, Old Tappan, junior Sierra Addy, Leon, senior Anna Taufield, Tenafly, senior Meaghan Koehler, Tenafly, senior Kahlia Content, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior Erin Fahy, Cresskill, junior Gabby Imburgia, Fair Lawn, senior Mia Bonner, Emerson, senior Boys cross country FIRST TEAM Raffi Buchakjian, senior from Indian Hills Dylan Decambre, Bergen Tech, senior Ryan Locicero, Don Bosco Junior Brayden Lowe-Massi, Mahwah Sr Paul Maguire, Don Bosco Sr Tadael Mihret, Rutherford, senior Luke Pash, Ridgewood sophomore Joshua Tejada, Teaneck Junior Bryce Teto, Paramus, senior SECOND TEAM Joseph Capuzzo, Waldwick, senior Ekuyami Conteh, Fort Lee, senior Trevor Kane, Ridgewood, sophomore Aidan Morrow, Hasbrouck Heights, sophomore DJ Murphy, Ridgewood, junior Thomas Petrie, Don Bosco Sr Michael Pizzella, Pascack Valley, senior Jay Ramirez, Pascack Valley, senior Jackson Vogel, Northern Highlands, senior THIRD TEAM Ian Bajraktari, Ridgewood, senior Dylan Guarquila, Hackensack, junior Deniz Tetovo, Indian Hills, senior Frederik Liljegren, Northern Highlands, junior Carter Monaco, Northern Highlands, junior Aaron Ng, Pascack Valley, senior Ben Raser, Glen Rock, junior Thomas Rogers, Bergen Catholic, senior Patrick Tallman, Park Ridge/Emerson, Jr FAIR MENTION James Hughes and Brendan O’Rourke, Catholic from Bergen; Adrian Gamarra, Eashaan Maggon, Arham Shah and Sebastian Toro, Bergen Tech; Johannes Rivera, Bergenfield; Ethan Kalajian, Matthew Sands and Ivan Timochko, Demarest; Colin Hall and Brenden Klemm, Don Bosco; Brandon Barretto, Dumont;; Ben Gabler, Glen Rock; Michael McGinnity and Luis Ortiz, Hackensack; Ayaan Modak and Ryan Ober, Hasbrouck Heights; Dan Phillips, Indian Hills; Joshua Gelayder, Leonia; Andrew Kroczynski, Mahwah; Sebastian Anderson, Timothy Cobb and Gabriel Johnson, Northern Highlands; Matt Malora, Old Tappan; Jack Herrington and Peter Priestner, Pascack Hills; Patrick Kurtz, Pascack Valley; Chris Brady, Tommy Koltermann, Jett Lincoln, Jack McKenna and Tom Mevissers, Ridgewood; Lucas Lopez, River Dell; Lucas Cedano, Michael Delgado and Courtney St. Prix, Jr., Teaneck; Michael Forde, Tenafly; Marshall Carver, Waldwick. Girls Cross Country FIRST TEAM Christina Allen, River Dell, junior Allison Courtney, Northern Highlands, junior Amandine Fernandez, Bogota, senior Kristen Johnson, Old Tappan, senior Leanna Johnston, IHA, senior Amelia Keogh, Ramapo, junior Kate Meeks, Old Tappan, Junior Zoe Merryman, Mahwah, senior Cellina Rabolli, Ridgewood, junior Autumn Ritter, Northern Highlands, junior SECOND TEAM Brianna Braver, Ramapo, senior Mary Daclan, Paramus, sophomore Lily Dipple, Demarest, senior Rebecca Maclaren, Northern Highlands, junior Sadie Meloro, Northern Highlands, freshman Rachel Mills, River Dell, senior Avery Sheridan, Ridgewood, senior Danielle Tilp, Cresskill, senior THIRD TEAM Micaela Chamberlin, Ramapo, sophomore Sophie Cheesman, Tenafly, junior Ayla Cooke, Ridgewood, sophomore Farrah Dello Russo, Northern Highlands, sophomore Sarah Dickson, Paramus Catholic, senior Eva Jacqueline, Ridgewood, senior Eilat Kissil, Ridgewood, sophomore Rowan Leddy, Old Tappan, junior Summer Myhren, Indian Hills, sophomore Team of the Year: 1-2: Old Tappan Coach of the Year: Joel DeStaso, Northern Highlands FAIR MENTION Kyla Groh, Becton; Nicole Lesiczka and Isabella Marinaccio, Bergen Tech; Isabel Michel, Bogota; Leah Fedouchik, Cliffside Park; Maya Gueguen, Demarest; Sarah Lynch and Katelyn Reuter, Dumont; Razil Fernandes, Dwight-Englewood; Diana Valentini, Fort Lee; Lily McNair, Glen Rock; Mackenzie Bua and Lexi Powers, Hasbrouck Heights; Federica Zazzali, holy angels; Meaghan Keating, Reagan Scarpelli, Marcelle Seckin, and Emily Wunsch, IHA; Annelise Barney, Camryn Finn, Alyssa Maybeck, and Kayla ONeil, Indian Hills; Alexandra Klanke, Mahwah; Margaret Bainbridge, Northern Highlands; Ariana DeNicola, Old Tappan; Hana Weisinger, Paramus; Sophie Walder, Park Ridge/Emerson; Irene Antonopoulos and Taylor Spence, Pascack Valley; Carly Griffin, Brianna Potaki and Anna Wezner, Ramapo; Madison Sovak, Ramsey; Katie Adams, Olivia Favieri, Lola Jacqueline and Ciara Taylor, Ridgewood; Sarah Cookson, River Dell Girls playing tennis FIRST TEAM ONLY Stephanie Yakoff, Fort Lee, senior Erin Ha, holy angels, senior Victoria Gazda, Bergen Tech, junior Yahli Noy, Demarest, senior Phoebe Devine, Ridgewood, sophomore DOUBLE FIRST TEAM Elizabeth Ring, junior, and Caroline Baker, junior, Ramapo Ashley Weil, junior, and Olivia Domski, junior, Bergen Tech Ella Oaten, senior, and Mia Custodio, freshman, Holy Angels SECOND TEAM ONLY Britney Lee, Ridgefield Park, freshman Isabella Cardinal, Fort Lee, sophomore Priyanka Khubani, Demarest, junior DOUBLE SECOND TEAM Isabella Jordon, Sr., and Millie Diamond, Sr., Ridgewood Kay Considine, junior, and Zoe Han, junior, Tenafly Connie Yeo, senior, and Brianna Variya, senior, Old Tappan THIRD TEAM SINGLES Izzie Benedict, Pascak Hills, senior Megan Yi, Tenafly, senior Alexis Ban, Pascack Valley, senior Leah Rimland, Northern Highlands, senior Norah Park, Holy Angels, freshman Amanda Galante, Bergen Tech, senior DOUBLES THIRD TEAM Sophie Mendolia, senior, and Josephine Amerio, senior, Immaculate Heart Niki Feiner, freshman, and Haley Chroman, senior, Demarest Catherine Corrado, senior, and Christina Ahn, senior, Northern Highlands Field hockey FIRST TEAM ATTACK Sarah Batenhorst, Northern Highlands, senior Belle Bennett, Northern Highlands, senior Alexa Birch, Northern Highlands, sophomore Madi Stitz, Ramsey, junior Elizabeth Urban, Westwood, senior DEFENSE Shannon Arber, Northern Highlands, sophomore Kate Pedicano, Northern Highlands, senior Emerson Schoening, Ramsey, junior Kathryn Kriz, Ramsey, junior Marisa Schoenberg, River Dell, senior UTILITY SUPPLY: Ellie Hudson, Ramsey, senior GOALKEEPER: Taylor Summers, Ramsey, junior Team of the Year: Northern Highlands Coach of the Year: Jess Rickershauser, River Dell SECOND TEAM ATTACK Leah Hong, Dwight-Englewood, sophomore Bianca Aliano, Ramsey, junior Kylie Hay, River Dell, senior Madeline Augsbach-Thomas, Westwood, Sr Melissa Brennan, old Tappan, senior DEFENSE Isabella Gilmour, River Dell, senior Jenna Livathares, Northern Highlands, sophomore Elizabeth Lobo, Northern Highlands, junior Carly Simmel, Northern Highlands, senior Ava Palminteri, Westwood, senior UTILITY SUPPLY: Caroline Burmaster, River Dell, senior GOALKEEPER: Shay McGee, old Tappan, senior FAIR MENTION Olivia O’Donnell, River Dell, senior; Olivia Sciancaleopre, Westwood, senior; Abby Sardo, Northern Highlands, junior; Kaitlyn Siek, old Tappan, senior; Caroline Larsen, Ramsey, eldest; Beatrice Governor, Dwight-Englewood, senior; Haylin Roth, Demarest, junior. Gymnastics FIRST TEAM Everywhere: Shayna Braver, Ramapo, sophomore Everywhere: Marin Lai, Ramapo, senior Everywhere: Carlin Fatuova, Indian Hills, Jr Everywhere: Sami Seidman, Ridgewood, junior Safe: Noor Rabah, Ramapo, senior rods: Lindsay Thompson, Indian Hills, junior Ray: Audrey Larson, Ridgewood, senior Floor: Hana Bajraktari, Ridgewood, senior SECOND TEAM Safe: Hannah Gazzini, Ridgewood, senior Safe: Kiera Jennings, Pascack, sophomore rods: Molly Notaro, Ridgewood, freshman rods: Abigail Urbaez, Ridgewood, junior Ray: Emerson Witarak, Ridgewood, sophomore Ray: Sarah Quadrini, Indian Hills, sophomore Floor: Morgan DeLeo, Branch, freshman Floor: Clara Marotta, Ridgewood, senior FAIR MENTION Angelique Mitchell, Tenafly, eldest; Dylan Golden, Tenafly, junior; Isabelle Saume, Pascack, freshman; Meghan Greve, Pascack, sophomore; Madison Whalen, Indian Hills, junior; Abigail Puskas, Indian Hills, junior; Cara Boyce, Holy Angels, sophomore; Skylar Chen, Ridgewood, sophomore; Talia Hutchinson, Ridgewood, elder; Joud Rai, Ramapo, senior; Madeline Travers, Ramapo, junior. Coach of the Year: Michelle Markowski, Ramapo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/12/05/all-bergen-county-volleyball-xc-tennis-field-hockey-gymnastics/69675355007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

