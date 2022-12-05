Connect with us

Sports

Volleyball, XC, tennis, hockey, gymnastics

Published

32 seconds ago

on

By

 


These are the 2022 All-Bergen County teams for girls’ volleyball, cross country, girls’ tennis, field hockey and gymnastics, as selected by the coaches.

Girls Volleyball

FIRST TEAM

Brookelyn Talmadge, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior

Grace Coughlin, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior

Kalena Stavish, Immaculate Heart Academy, junior

Mia Pimentel, Bogotá, senior

Ashanna Caviness, Bogotá, senior

Angelina Buhler, Bogotá, senior

Cammi Quirk, Ridgewood, senior

Sophia Bell, Tenafly, senior

Taylor Miller, Demarest, junior

Samantha Kranzler, Old Tappan, sophomore

Sabrina Arcilla, Pascack Valley, senior

Alicia Idiculla, River Dell, senior

Bryanna Purisima, Bergen Tech, senior

Ashley Kingsley, Fair Lawn, senior

Coach of the Year: Jeff Koehler, Tenafly

Team of the Year: Immaculate Heart Academy

SECOND TEAM

Emma Evancho, River Dell, senior

Mia Piantino, Pascak Hills, senior

Abby Romero, Immaculate Heart Academy, junior

Eve Roman, Immaculate Heart Academy, sophomore

Taylor Grady, Pascack Valley, senior

Sophia Tapia, Tenafly, junior

Rylie Theuerkauf, Tenafly, senior

Gianna Estevez, Bogota, senior

Riley Sobel, Bergen Tech, senior

Olivia Papp, Holy Angels, junior

Maya Giordano, old Tappan, junior

Sydney Kropiewnicki, Immaculate Conception, junior

THIRD TEAM

Isabella Bido, Paramus, senior

Natalie Graham, Emerson, senior

Erin McCabe, River Dell, junior

Layla Giordano, Old Tappan, junior

Sierra Addy, Leon, senior

Anna Taufield, Tenafly, senior

Meaghan Koehler, Tenafly, senior

Kahlia Content, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior

Erin Fahy, Cresskill, junior

Gabby Imburgia, Fair Lawn, senior

Mia Bonner, Emerson, senior

Boys cross country

FIRST TEAM

Raffi Buchakjian, senior from Indian Hills

Dylan Decambre, Bergen Tech, senior

Ryan Locicero, Don Bosco Junior

Brayden Lowe-Massi, Mahwah Sr

Paul Maguire, Don Bosco Sr

Tadael Mihret, Rutherford, senior

Luke Pash, Ridgewood sophomore

Joshua Tejada, Teaneck Junior

Bryce Teto, Paramus, senior

SECOND TEAM

Joseph Capuzzo, Waldwick, senior

Ekuyami Conteh, Fort Lee, senior

Trevor Kane, Ridgewood, sophomore

Aidan Morrow, Hasbrouck Heights, sophomore

DJ Murphy, Ridgewood, junior

Thomas Petrie, Don Bosco Sr

Michael Pizzella, Pascack Valley, senior

Jay Ramirez, Pascack Valley, senior

Jackson Vogel, Northern Highlands, senior

THIRD TEAM

Ian Bajraktari, Ridgewood, senior

Dylan Guarquila, Hackensack, junior

Deniz Tetovo, Indian Hills, senior

Frederik Liljegren, Northern Highlands, junior

Carter Monaco, Northern Highlands, junior

Aaron Ng, Pascack Valley, senior

Ben Raser, Glen Rock, junior

Thomas Rogers, Bergen Catholic, senior

Patrick Tallman, Park Ridge/Emerson, Jr

FAIR MENTION

James Hughes and Brendan O’Rourke, Catholic from Bergen; Adrian Gamarra, Eashaan Maggon, Arham Shah and Sebastian Toro, Bergen Tech; Johannes Rivera, Bergenfield; Ethan Kalajian, Matthew Sands and Ivan Timochko, Demarest; Colin Hall and Brenden Klemm, Don Bosco; Brandon Barretto, Dumont;; Ben Gabler, Glen Rock; Michael McGinnity and Luis Ortiz, Hackensack; Ayaan Modak and Ryan Ober, Hasbrouck Heights; Dan Phillips, Indian Hills; Joshua Gelayder, Leonia; Andrew Kroczynski, Mahwah; Sebastian Anderson, Timothy Cobb and Gabriel Johnson, Northern Highlands; Matt Malora, Old Tappan; Jack Herrington and Peter Priestner, Pascack Hills; Patrick Kurtz, Pascack Valley; Chris Brady, Tommy Koltermann, Jett Lincoln, Jack McKenna and Tom Mevissers, Ridgewood; Lucas Lopez, River Dell; Lucas Cedano, Michael Delgado and Courtney St. Prix, Jr., Teaneck; Michael Forde, Tenafly; Marshall Carver, Waldwick.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/12/05/all-bergen-county-volleyball-xc-tennis-field-hockey-gymnastics/69675355007/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: