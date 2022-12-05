Sports
Volleyball, XC, tennis, hockey, gymnastics
These are the 2022 All-Bergen County teams for girls’ volleyball, cross country, girls’ tennis, field hockey and gymnastics, as selected by the coaches.
Girls Volleyball
FIRST TEAM
Brookelyn Talmadge, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior
Grace Coughlin, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior
Kalena Stavish, Immaculate Heart Academy, junior
Mia Pimentel, Bogotá, senior
Ashanna Caviness, Bogotá, senior
Angelina Buhler, Bogotá, senior
Cammi Quirk, Ridgewood, senior
Sophia Bell, Tenafly, senior
Taylor Miller, Demarest, junior
Samantha Kranzler, Old Tappan, sophomore
Sabrina Arcilla, Pascack Valley, senior
Alicia Idiculla, River Dell, senior
Bryanna Purisima, Bergen Tech, senior
Ashley Kingsley, Fair Lawn, senior
Coach of the Year: Jeff Koehler, Tenafly
Team of the Year: Immaculate Heart Academy
SECOND TEAM
Emma Evancho, River Dell, senior
Mia Piantino, Pascak Hills, senior
Abby Romero, Immaculate Heart Academy, junior
Eve Roman, Immaculate Heart Academy, sophomore
Taylor Grady, Pascack Valley, senior
Sophia Tapia, Tenafly, junior
Rylie Theuerkauf, Tenafly, senior
Gianna Estevez, Bogota, senior
Riley Sobel, Bergen Tech, senior
Olivia Papp, Holy Angels, junior
Maya Giordano, old Tappan, junior
Sydney Kropiewnicki, Immaculate Conception, junior
THIRD TEAM
Isabella Bido, Paramus, senior
Natalie Graham, Emerson, senior
Erin McCabe, River Dell, junior
Layla Giordano, Old Tappan, junior
Sierra Addy, Leon, senior
Anna Taufield, Tenafly, senior
Meaghan Koehler, Tenafly, senior
Kahlia Content, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior
Erin Fahy, Cresskill, junior
Gabby Imburgia, Fair Lawn, senior
Mia Bonner, Emerson, senior
Boys cross country
FIRST TEAM
Raffi Buchakjian, senior from Indian Hills
Dylan Decambre, Bergen Tech, senior
Ryan Locicero, Don Bosco Junior
Brayden Lowe-Massi, Mahwah Sr
Paul Maguire, Don Bosco Sr
Tadael Mihret, Rutherford, senior
Luke Pash, Ridgewood sophomore
Joshua Tejada, Teaneck Junior
Bryce Teto, Paramus, senior
SECOND TEAM
Joseph Capuzzo, Waldwick, senior
Ekuyami Conteh, Fort Lee, senior
Trevor Kane, Ridgewood, sophomore
Aidan Morrow, Hasbrouck Heights, sophomore
DJ Murphy, Ridgewood, junior
Thomas Petrie, Don Bosco Sr
Michael Pizzella, Pascack Valley, senior
Jay Ramirez, Pascack Valley, senior
Jackson Vogel, Northern Highlands, senior
THIRD TEAM
Ian Bajraktari, Ridgewood, senior
Dylan Guarquila, Hackensack, junior
Deniz Tetovo, Indian Hills, senior
Frederik Liljegren, Northern Highlands, junior
Carter Monaco, Northern Highlands, junior
Aaron Ng, Pascack Valley, senior
Ben Raser, Glen Rock, junior
Thomas Rogers, Bergen Catholic, senior
Patrick Tallman, Park Ridge/Emerson, Jr
FAIR MENTION
James Hughes and Brendan O’Rourke, Catholic from Bergen; Adrian Gamarra, Eashaan Maggon, Arham Shah and Sebastian Toro, Bergen Tech; Johannes Rivera, Bergenfield; Ethan Kalajian, Matthew Sands and Ivan Timochko, Demarest; Colin Hall and Brenden Klemm, Don Bosco; Brandon Barretto, Dumont;; Ben Gabler, Glen Rock; Michael McGinnity and Luis Ortiz, Hackensack; Ayaan Modak and Ryan Ober, Hasbrouck Heights; Dan Phillips, Indian Hills; Joshua Gelayder, Leonia; Andrew Kroczynski, Mahwah; Sebastian Anderson, Timothy Cobb and Gabriel Johnson, Northern Highlands; Matt Malora, Old Tappan; Jack Herrington and Peter Priestner, Pascack Hills; Patrick Kurtz, Pascack Valley; Chris Brady, Tommy Koltermann, Jett Lincoln, Jack McKenna and Tom Mevissers, Ridgewood; Lucas Lopez, River Dell; Lucas Cedano, Michael Delgado and Courtney St. Prix, Jr., Teaneck; Michael Forde, Tenafly; Marshall Carver, Waldwick.
Girls Cross Country
FIRST TEAM
Christina Allen, River Dell, junior
Allison Courtney, Northern Highlands, junior
Amandine Fernandez, Bogota, senior
Kristen Johnson, Old Tappan, senior
Leanna Johnston, IHA, senior
Amelia Keogh, Ramapo, junior
Kate Meeks, Old Tappan, Junior
Zoe Merryman, Mahwah, senior
Cellina Rabolli, Ridgewood, junior
Autumn Ritter, Northern Highlands, junior
SECOND TEAM
Brianna Braver, Ramapo, senior
Mary Daclan, Paramus, sophomore
Lily Dipple, Demarest, senior
Rebecca Maclaren, Northern Highlands, junior
Sadie Meloro, Northern Highlands, freshman
Rachel Mills, River Dell, senior
Avery Sheridan, Ridgewood, senior
Danielle Tilp, Cresskill, senior
THIRD TEAM
Micaela Chamberlin, Ramapo, sophomore
Sophie Cheesman, Tenafly, junior
Ayla Cooke, Ridgewood, sophomore
Farrah Dello Russo, Northern Highlands, sophomore
Sarah Dickson, Paramus Catholic, senior
Eva Jacqueline, Ridgewood, senior
Eilat Kissil, Ridgewood, sophomore
Rowan Leddy, Old Tappan, junior
Summer Myhren, Indian Hills, sophomore
Team of the Year: 1-2: Old Tappan
Coach of the Year: Joel DeStaso, Northern Highlands
FAIR MENTION
Kyla Groh, Becton; Nicole Lesiczka and Isabella Marinaccio, Bergen Tech; Isabel Michel, Bogota; Leah Fedouchik, Cliffside Park; Maya Gueguen, Demarest; Sarah Lynch and Katelyn Reuter, Dumont; Razil Fernandes, Dwight-Englewood; Diana Valentini, Fort Lee; Lily McNair, Glen Rock; Mackenzie Bua and Lexi Powers, Hasbrouck Heights; Federica Zazzali, holy angels; Meaghan Keating, Reagan Scarpelli, Marcelle Seckin, and Emily Wunsch, IHA; Annelise Barney, Camryn Finn, Alyssa Maybeck, and Kayla ONeil, Indian Hills; Alexandra Klanke, Mahwah; Margaret Bainbridge, Northern Highlands; Ariana DeNicola, Old Tappan; Hana Weisinger, Paramus; Sophie Walder, Park Ridge/Emerson; Irene Antonopoulos and Taylor Spence, Pascack Valley; Carly Griffin, Brianna Potaki and Anna Wezner, Ramapo; Madison Sovak, Ramsey; Katie Adams, Olivia Favieri, Lola Jacqueline and Ciara Taylor, Ridgewood; Sarah Cookson, River Dell
Girls playing tennis
FIRST TEAM ONLY
Stephanie Yakoff, Fort Lee, senior
Erin Ha, holy angels, senior
Victoria Gazda, Bergen Tech, junior
Yahli Noy, Demarest, senior
Phoebe Devine, Ridgewood, sophomore
DOUBLE FIRST TEAM
Elizabeth Ring, junior, and Caroline Baker, junior, Ramapo
Ashley Weil, junior, and Olivia Domski, junior, Bergen Tech
Ella Oaten, senior, and Mia Custodio, freshman, Holy Angels
SECOND TEAM ONLY
Britney Lee, Ridgefield Park, freshman
Isabella Cardinal, Fort Lee, sophomore
Priyanka Khubani, Demarest, junior
DOUBLE SECOND TEAM
Isabella Jordon, Sr., and Millie Diamond, Sr., Ridgewood
Kay Considine, junior, and Zoe Han, junior, Tenafly
Connie Yeo, senior, and Brianna Variya, senior, Old Tappan
THIRD TEAM SINGLES
Izzie Benedict, Pascak Hills, senior
Megan Yi, Tenafly, senior
Alexis Ban, Pascack Valley, senior
Leah Rimland, Northern Highlands, senior
Norah Park, Holy Angels, freshman
Amanda Galante, Bergen Tech, senior
DOUBLES THIRD TEAM
Sophie Mendolia, senior, and Josephine Amerio, senior, Immaculate Heart
Niki Feiner, freshman, and Haley Chroman, senior, Demarest
Catherine Corrado, senior, and Christina Ahn, senior, Northern Highlands
Field hockey
FIRST TEAM
ATTACK
Sarah Batenhorst, Northern Highlands, senior
Belle Bennett, Northern Highlands, senior
Alexa Birch, Northern Highlands, sophomore
Madi Stitz, Ramsey, junior
Elizabeth Urban, Westwood, senior
DEFENSE
Shannon Arber, Northern Highlands, sophomore
Kate Pedicano, Northern Highlands, senior
Emerson Schoening, Ramsey, junior
Kathryn Kriz, Ramsey, junior
Marisa Schoenberg, River Dell, senior
UTILITY SUPPLY: Ellie Hudson, Ramsey, senior
GOALKEEPER: Taylor Summers, Ramsey, junior
Team of the Year: Northern Highlands
Coach of the Year: Jess Rickershauser, River Dell
SECOND TEAM
ATTACK
Leah Hong, Dwight-Englewood, sophomore
Bianca Aliano, Ramsey, junior
Kylie Hay, River Dell, senior
Madeline Augsbach-Thomas, Westwood, Sr
Melissa Brennan, old Tappan, senior
DEFENSE
Isabella Gilmour, River Dell, senior
Jenna Livathares, Northern Highlands, sophomore
Elizabeth Lobo, Northern Highlands, junior
Carly Simmel, Northern Highlands, senior
Ava Palminteri, Westwood, senior
UTILITY SUPPLY: Caroline Burmaster, River Dell, senior
GOALKEEPER: Shay McGee, old Tappan, senior
FAIR MENTION
Olivia O’Donnell, River Dell, senior; Olivia Sciancaleopre, Westwood, senior; Abby Sardo, Northern Highlands, junior; Kaitlyn Siek, old Tappan, senior; Caroline Larsen, Ramsey, eldest; Beatrice Governor, Dwight-Englewood, senior; Haylin Roth, Demarest, junior.
Gymnastics
FIRST TEAM
Everywhere: Shayna Braver, Ramapo, sophomore
Everywhere: Marin Lai, Ramapo, senior
Everywhere: Carlin Fatuova, Indian Hills, Jr
Everywhere: Sami Seidman, Ridgewood, junior
Safe: Noor Rabah, Ramapo, senior
rods: Lindsay Thompson, Indian Hills, junior
Ray: Audrey Larson, Ridgewood, senior
Floor: Hana Bajraktari, Ridgewood, senior
SECOND TEAM
Safe: Hannah Gazzini, Ridgewood, senior
Safe: Kiera Jennings, Pascack, sophomore
rods: Molly Notaro, Ridgewood, freshman
rods: Abigail Urbaez, Ridgewood, junior
Ray: Emerson Witarak, Ridgewood, sophomore
Ray: Sarah Quadrini, Indian Hills, sophomore
Floor: Morgan DeLeo, Branch, freshman
Floor: Clara Marotta, Ridgewood, senior
FAIR MENTION
Angelique Mitchell, Tenafly, eldest; Dylan Golden, Tenafly, junior; Isabelle Saume, Pascack, freshman; Meghan Greve, Pascack, sophomore; Madison Whalen, Indian Hills, junior; Abigail Puskas, Indian Hills, junior; Cara Boyce, Holy Angels, sophomore; Skylar Chen, Ridgewood, sophomore; Talia Hutchinson, Ridgewood, elder; Joud Rai, Ramapo, senior; Madeline Travers, Ramapo, junior.
Coach of the Year: Michelle Markowski, Ramapo
|
