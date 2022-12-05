Penn-Trafford Notebook: Loughner Hockey Team Stars





Penn-Trafford's Nate Loughner, who played against Latrobe last season, scored twice in a victory over Mars on November 28. Penn-Trafford's Daniel Tarabrella celebrates with Carmen Metcalfe after Metcalfe's touchdown against Franklin Regional on October 28.



Senior Nate Loughner scored two goals and had an assist as Penn-Trafford secured a 5–2 victory against Mars in a PIHL Class 2A game on November 28. Garrett Rechtorik and Xavier Solomon added goals in the second period to break the 1-1 tie. Loughner and Chase Bonson added goals in the third period. Bryce Kropczynski had two assists. The Warriors (5-2) saw their four-game winning streak snap on November 17 as Armstrong rallied for a 6-3 victory. Solomon scored two goals in the opening period to put the Warriors ahead 2-1, but the River Hawks conceded three goals in the second period to take the lead. Ben Chen added a goal in the third period. Tarabrella makes 1st team Penn-Trafford had selected seven players to the first team of the Big East Conference, which spans all conferences. Senior Daniel Tarabrella was named to both the offensive and defensive squads as a big player and an outside linebacker. Also named on the first team offense were senior center Joe Enick, senior guard Mike Paterra and junior tackle Zach Tomosovich. Named to the defensive team were senior end Conlan Greene and junior defensive back Carmen Metcalfe. The second-team all-conference players were Greene at quarterback, Enick at defensive end, and senior defensive back Tommy Kalkstein. The players who received honorable mentions were junior guard Vito Scarcelli, junior tackle Matt Sarnowski, senior tight end Ben Cardiff, senior running back Owen Demari, sophomore running back Tasso Whipple, senior kicker Logan Swartz, sophomore linebacker Dom Smith, senior defensive back JT Birdsong and senior defensive back Nolan Marasti. Called volleyball all-stars Four players were named to the first team of WPIAL Class 3A Section 3. Honored were senior Kaelynn Loffredo, senior Gia Pezze, senior Kate Schall and junior Elle Visco. In the second team, junior Ella Dindak and senior Laylay McPherson were named, while senior Emma Hauck and junior Olivia Pepple were named on the honorable list. Conte receives award Penn-Trafford’s Kaia Conte won the Western Pa. Tennis Sportsmanship Award. It is the first time that the prize has been awarded to a tennis player who has shown sportsmanship throughout the season. Paul Schofield is a Tribune Review Staff Writer. Paul can be contacted via email at [email protected] or via Twitter . Tags: Penn Trafford

