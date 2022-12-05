Sports
2022 Team Awards – Stanford University Athletics
Irving S. Zeimer Award – Joshua Karty
Awarded to the Team MVP
Karty is only the fourth placekicker in the NCAA since 1996 to have a perfect season with at least 18 field goals made and only the third with 10+ goals from 40+ yards with no misses. He set a school record with a 61-yard field goal to finish the 125th Big Game, and also made punts of 54 and 53 yards, for a total of 13 punts made over 40 yards.
Al Masters Prize – Jonathan McGill
Awarded to the player who demonstrates the highest level of leadership and respect from his teammates
McGill is a team captain who started all 12 games after missing all but two games in the 2021 season due to injury. He finished second on the team in tackles with 51, had 5.5 tackles for loss, a team-high seven pass breakups, an interception and two fumbles.
Tommy Vardell Award – Walter Rouse
Awarded to the junior or senior player who excels best in both academics and athletics
Rouse started 39 games in his career and is a finalist for the 2022 William v. Campbell Trophy. He has a 3.6 GPA as a biomechanical engineering major.
Jack Huston award – Stephen Herron
Awarded to the player who exemplifies aggressiveness, exceptional performance and unparalleled effort
Herron is a senior American Studies major who led the team with 5.5 sacks and also had two forced fumbles.
Jim Reynolds Prize – Michael Wilson
Awarded to the senior player whose bravery on the pitch and dedication to the game are an inspiration to all
Wilson becomes a two-time recipient of the award. Despite an injury that forced him to miss the second half of the season, the two-time captain finished with 26 catches for 418 yards and led the team in four touchdown catches.
Outstanding Senior Award – Levani Damuni
A team captain who has been a key cog in the center of the cardinal defense for the past three seasons, Damuni again led the team in tackles with 76. During the 2022 season, he added two forced fumbles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one bag and an interception.
Gundelach Award – Tanner McKee
Awarded to the most outstanding youth player
McKee started all 12 games and passed for 2,947 yards, 9th in school history for a single season. He passed for 13 touchdowns and his 264 completions tied for fifth in school history for a single season.
Deswarte-Eller Prize – Mitch Leiber
Awarded to the most outstanding sophomore player
Leigber is the player par excellence, who changes positions in the middle of the season. He started in the final four games of the season, rushing for 194 yards and a touchdown in each of the final two games, and adding 16 catches for 124 yards.
Outstanding Freshman Award – David Bailey
Awarded to the most outstanding freshman player
Bailey is a true freshman who joined the program in January and immediately made an impact. He became the first defensive player since at least 2000 to start his first game as a true freshman, finishing fourth on the team in 46 tackles, including a team-best 8.5 tackles for loss with two forced fumbles and 2, 5 pockets.
Phil Moffatt Awards – Joshua Karty and Bailey Parsons
Awarded to the two most outstanding special teams performers
A two-time Moffatt award winner, Karty finished the season 18-of-018 with field goals and set a school record with a 61-yard field goal in the big game.
Parsons is a key member of the Cardinal Special Teams punt and PAT/FG units, firing perfect snap after perfect snap year round.
Team Technician Award – Drake Nugent
Awarded to the player who demonstrates a positive attitude and a consistent commitment to strength and conditioning
Demonstrating a dedication and relentless pursuit of technician-level training, Nugent consistently set the tone in the off-season and his intensity, enthusiasm, competitiveness and love of the process in the weight room and on the court is contagious to his teammates.
The Billy Anderson Commitment to Community Outreach Award (misdemeanor) – John Humphreys
Awarded to the offensive player who demonstrates a special commitment to community outreach.
Humphreys regularly volunteers at any opportunity that arises, most recently hosting an event in East Palo Alto during the team’s farewell week and most recently attending an event at Lucille-PackardChildren’s Hospital.
The Chris Draft Commitment to Community Outreach Award (Defense) – Patrick Fields
Awarded to the defensive player who demonstrates a special commitment to community outreach.
Fields is a two-time finalist for the prestigious Wuerffel Trophy, which is awarded to the college football player who “best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.” He planned and executed a three-day mentorship and networking event prior to Juneteenth in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Frank Rehm Awards – Elijah Higgins(offence), Ricky Miezan(defense)
Awarded to the most outstanding players in the Big Game
Greg Piers Awards Danny McFadden and CJ Hawkins(offence), Ernest Cooper and Tevarua Surveys(defense), Scottie Edwards(special teams)
Awarded to the most outstanding players of special teams, offensive and defensive scout teams
|
