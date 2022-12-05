Final college football bowl projections for CFP, every bowl game in 2022-23

The combinations of the College Football Playoffs will be announced on Sunday and the other bowl selections will follow.
There will be a total of 41 bowl games in the 2022-2023 college football season before the CFP championship game.
Sporting News kept those forecasts all season, and they changed when No. 11 Utah defeated No. 4 USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game. That got more complicated when No. 10 Kansas State defeated No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game.
As of now, Sporting News has No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fIl-A Peach Bowl and No. 2 Michigan vs. #3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. There may also be some last-minute shakeups on New Year’s Day six. Will those projections change during Saturday’s Championship?
The semifinals of the College Football Playoff are on December 31 this season. Those semifinals will be played at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. The College Football Playoff championship game is January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Here’s a look at our final scale projections for 2022-23.
Final projections of the college football bowl
|DATE
|SCALE
|MATCHUP
|December 16
|Bahamas come
|UAB* (6-6) vs. Miami, Ohio* (7-5)
|December 16
|Cure bowl
|Confederate miss (6-6) to UConn (6-6
|December 17
|Wasabi Fenway bowl
|Cincinnati (9-3)* v. Louisville* (7-5)
|December 17
|New Mexico bowl
|BYU (7-5) vs. Air Force (9-3)
|December 17
|Jimmy Kimmel LA Come on
|Fresno State (9-4) vs. Washington State (7-5)
|December 17
|Borrow tree bowl
|Buffalo (6-6) vs. South Georgia (6-6)
|December 17
|Las Vegas bowl
|State of Oregon (9-3) vs. Missouri (6-6)
|December 17
|Frisco bowl
|State of Utah (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5)
|December 19
|Myrtle Beach bowl
|Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (6-6)
|the 20th of December
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Bowling Green (6-6) vs. Wyoming (7-5)
|the 20th of December
|Boca Raton Scale
|UCF (9-4) vs North Texas (7-6)
|21st of December
|New Orleans bowl
|UTSA (11-2) v Troy (11-2)
|December 22
|Come from the armed forces
|Kansas (6-6) vs. South Alabama (10-2)
|23 December
|Independence bowl
|Louisiana (6-6) vs. State of New Mexico (6-6)
|23 December
|Gasparilla bowl
|Marshall (8-4) v San Jose State (7-4)
|December 24
|Hawaii come
|MTSU* (7-5) vs. San Diego State* (7-5)
|December 26
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Eastern Michigan (8-4) vs. Wisconsin (6-6)
|December 27
|Camellia scale
|Toledo (8-5)vs. Carolina Coast (9-3)
|December 27
|First Responder Bowl
|Syracuse (7-5) vs SMU (7-5)
|December 27
|Birmingham scale
|Houston (7-5) v Liberty (8-4)
|December 27
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Oklahoma (6-6) vs. Kentucky (7-5)
|December 28
|Military bowl
|Wake Forest (7-5) v Memphis (6-6)
|December 28
|Freedom bowl
|Baylor (6-6) v Arkansas (6-6)
|December 28
|Vacation come
|Oregon (9-3) vs. Pitt (8-4)
|December 28
|Texan bowl
|Texas Tech (7-5) v Florida (6-6)
|December 29
|Pinstripe bowl
|Iowa (7-5) vs. NC State (8-4)
|December 29
|Cheez-It bowl
|State of Oklahoma (7-5) vs. North Carolina (9-4)
|December 29
|Alamo scale
|Texas (8-4) v Washington (10-2)
|December 30
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|Maryland (7-5) vs Florida State (9-3)
|December 30
|Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
|UCLA (9-3) v Duke (8-4)
|December 30
|gator bowl
|Notre Dame (8-4) v Ole Miss (8-4)
|December 30
|Arizona bowl
|Ohio (9-4) vs. Boise State (9-4)
|December 31
|Music City Bowl
|Minnesota (8-4). State of Mississippi (8-4)
|January 2nd
|ReliaQuest bowl
|Illinois (8-4) v South Carolina (8-4)
|January 2nd
|Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
|Purdue (8-5) vs. LSU (9-4)
* Indicates an accepted bowl bid
College football New Year’s Day Six picks
|DATE
|SCALE
|MATCHUP
|December 30
|Capital One orange bowl
|Clemson (12-1) v Tennessee (10-2)
|December 31
|Allstate sugar bowl
|State of Kansas (10-3) v Alabama (10-2)
|January 2nd
|Goodyear cotton bowl
|Tulane (11-2) vs. USC (11-2)
|January 2nd
|Rose Bowl game
|Penn State (10-2) v Utah (10-3)
College Football Playoff Picks
|DATE
|SCALE
|MATCHUP
|December 31
|Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
|Georgia (13-0) vs. State of Ohio (11-1)
|December 31
|Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
|Michigan (13-0) v TCU (12-1)
Pick for the College Football Playoff Championship
|DATE
|SCALE
|MATCHUP
|January 11
|GVB championship game
|Michigan vs Georgia