Pack Hosts Coppin State Tuesday in Annual Heritage Game

RSN | List of affiliates showing the game | Power in the market | Power outside the market | Live statistics

NC State Game Notes | Coppin State Game Notes

RALEIGH The NC State men’s basketball team hosts its annual Heritage Game Tuesday night as it welcomes Coppin State to the James T. Valvano Arena at Williams Neal Reynolds Coliseum.

The game will be broadcast in North Carolina on Bally Sports South. A full list of affiliates featuring the game can be found here here.

NC State fans can also listen to Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes recreate all the action on the Wolfpack Sports Network.

Pack traces

– NC State dropped its ACC opener Friday night, falling to Pitt, 68-60, at PNC Arena. Cold-shooting doomed the pack as they shot a season-low 35 percent and scored a season-low 60 points against the Panthers. NC State ranks fifth in the NCAA in quick break points per game with 20.5 per appearance, but only had 12 against Pitt.

– The Pack have been a balanced offensive team this season, coming into the Pitt game with five players scoring in double digits in each of the last two games, but only on Friday night Terquavion Smith (15) and DJ Burns (13) reached double digits for NC State.

– Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith is the only NC State player to score in double digits in every game this season, and he also led the team in assists in eight consecutive games. Smith ranks second in the ACC in assists per game with a 5.2 average. Smith has 47 assists in nine games this season. In 32 games as a freshman last season, Smith had 67 assists.

– Graduate security guard Jack carpenter was named ACC Player of the Week on Monday, November 28 after three fantastic games in the Bahamas. He led NC State in scoring in both of the pack’s wins, including a season-high 27 points in the win over Dayton. He scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the second half. Overall, in three matches in Battle 4 Atlantis, Joiner averaged 19.7 points per game, and he was especially lethal in the second half of the three matches, scoring 41 (13.7) of his 59 points in the tournament in the final period of time.

Tuesday Storylines

– Tuesday is the pack’s annual Heritage Game, where he returns to Reynolds Coliseum, his home from 1949-1999. The Pack is 23-2 since the 1999-2000 season when he played at Reynolds Coliseum.

– The pack will wear special Adidas 1983 throwback uniforms on Tuesday. NC State honors the 40th anniversary of the 1983 national championship team through the 2022-23 season. NC State will wear the throwback uniforms on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, February 22 when the Pack hosts Wake Forest at PNC Arena. The February game will serve as a reunion for the members of the 1983 championship team. The date of February 22 was chosen by members of the 1983 team because it allowed most former players to attend.

– NC State holds a 41–2 record against non-conference opponents in regular season home games under head coach Kevin Keats .

– NC State has beaten its opponent in eight of nine games this season (NC State only beat its opponent in 10 of 32 games last season). Kansas is the only team to surpass the pack and they were faster than NC State only once. The Pack ranks second in the ACC for rebound margin with +5.9.

– The Pack leads the ACC and ranks 24th in NCAA DI with an average of 9.8 steals per game. NC State has been even more of a blight defensively in home games. In four home games against non-conference opponents this season, NC State has averaged 11.3 steals per game.

– Dusan Mahorcic bring toughness. The native of Belgrade, Serbia, is a welcome addition to the pack’s lineup. He is the team’s most efficient scorer, shooting 66 percent from the field, and also ranks second on the team in rebounding at 6.8 per game. He leads the team in offensive rebounding—and ranks seventh in the ACC—with a 2.7-per-game average. Over the last four games, Mahorcic shoots 72% (18-of-25) from the field and averages 10.8 points per game.

– Greg Gantt play a role. NC State redshirt junior Greg Gantt has played 23 minutes in the last two games after making just one appearance in the first seven games of the season for the Pack. Gantt transferred to NC State in the summer of 2021, but missed the entire 2021-2022 period due to multiple injuries. The Fayetteville, NC native is still working himself back into shape after missing so much time in the past 18 months, but played 14 minutes and had three points, four rebounds and a steal in 14 minutes against Pitt.

– Casey Moresel – shooting star: senior security guard NC State Casey Moresel has a reputation as the best defensive player in the pack, and while the Ft. Washington, Maryland native shines on the defensive end, he put a lot of work into his jumper. After hitting just 25 three-pointers and shooting 20.3% from behind the arc in two seasons at Virginia, Morsell has been a weapon for NC State offensively. Morsell hit 35 three-pointers last season, shot 35% from long range, and this season leads the ACC in three-pointers per game (2.89) and three-point field goal percentage (52.0%). Morsell started Season 2 of 8 from three-point range in the first two games. In his last seven games, he is 24-for-42 (57.1%) on three-pointers. In 53 career games with UVA, he had only three games where multiple three-pointers were made. Has now played in 39 games in NC State uniform and made multiple 3-pointers in 19 of 39 games with the Pack.

NC State – Coppin State series

– NC State leads the all-time series with Coppin State, 2-0.

– The Pack and Eagles last met on November 30, 2002, as NC State came away from a 58-37 victory.

– NC State is 21-1 all-time against current members of the MEAC.