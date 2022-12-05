College football bowl schedule, dates, TV times for 2022-23





Squad Sunday is here in college football, revealing all 41 FBS bowl game matchups for the 2022-2023 season. The action kicks off on December 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl and continues through the New Year’s Eve College Football Playoff through the end of the bowls on January 2. The national championship game will then be held on Monday. , January 9 in Inglewood, California. All game times are east. PLAYOFF PREVIEWS: Georgia vs. Ohio State | Michigan vs. TCU Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Saturday, December 31, 8 p.m., ESPN)

No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 ohio state Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Saturday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m., ESPN)

No. 2 Michigan vs No. 3 TCU National Championship (Mon, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Peach Bowl semifinal winner vs. Fiesta Bowl semifinal winner New Years Six Orange Bowl, Miami (Friday, December 30, 8 p.m., ESPN)

Clemson against Tennessee Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Saturday, December 31, 12 noon, ESPN)

Alabama against the state of Kansas Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Monday, January 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

USC against Tulane Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Mon, Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Penn state against Utah All other bowls Friday December 16 Bahamas Bowl, Nassau (11:30 a.m., ESPN)

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB Cure Bowl, Orlando (3 p.m., ESPN)

Troy vs UTSA Saturday December 17 Fenway Bowl, Boston (11 a.m., ESPN)

Cincinnati against Louisville FCS Celebration Bowl, Atlanta (12 p.m., ABC)

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (2:15 p.m., ESPN)

BYU vs. SMU Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Inglewood, California (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Fresno State vs. Washington State LendingTree Bowl, Mobile (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

Southern Miss vs. Rice Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Florida against Oregon state Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

Boise State vs North Texas Monday December 19 Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, SC (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

UConn vs. Marshall Tuesday December 20 Famous Idaho Potato, Boise, Id. (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Toledo vs. Freedom Wednesday December 21 New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (9 p.m., ESPN)

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky Thursday December 22 Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Air Force vs. Baylor Friday December 23 Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA. (3 p.m., ESPN)

Houston against Louisiana Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Missouri against Wake up Boss Saturday December 24 Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu (8 p.m., ESPN)

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State Monday December 26 Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

State of New Mexico vs. Bowling Green Tuesday December 27 Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (12 p.m., ESPN)

Georgia Southern v. Buffalo First Responder Bowl, Dallas (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

State of Utah vs. Memphis Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Wisconsin against Oklahoma state Watch college football games live with fuboTV: start a free trial today! Wednesday December 28 Military Bowl, Annapolis, Maryland (2 p.m., ESPN)

Duke against UCF Liberty Bowl, Memphis (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Arkansas against Kansas Holiday Bowl, San Diego (8 p.m., ESPN)

Oregon against North Carolina Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Tech against Be Miss Thursday December 29 Pinstripe Bowl, the Bronx (2 p.m., ESPN)

Syracuse against Minnesota Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Florida state against Oklahoma Alamo Bowl, San Antonio (9 p.m., ESPN)

Washington against Texas Friday December 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte (12 p.m., ESPN)

Maryland against NC state Sun Bowl, El Paso (2 p.m., CBS)

pit against UCLA Gator Bowl, Jacksonville (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Our lady against south carolina Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., barstool)

Ohio vs. Wyoming Saturday December 31 Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)

Kentucky against Iowa Monday January 2 ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 hours, ESPN2)

Illinois against Mississippi state Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

LSU against Purdue More coverage of college football: • Bennett, Georgia Look ready for another playoff

• Give Colorado credit on hiring Deion Sanders

• TCU has shattered one dream, but the playoffs hope to live

