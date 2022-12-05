Sports
College football bowl schedule, dates, TV times for 2022-23
Squad Sunday is here in college football, revealing all 41 FBS bowl game matchups for the 2022-2023 season. The action kicks off on December 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl and continues through the New Year’s Eve College Football Playoff through the end of the bowls on January 2. The national championship game will then be held on Monday. , January 9 in Inglewood, California.
All game times are east.
PLAYOFF PREVIEWS: Georgia vs. Ohio State | Michigan vs. TCU
Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Saturday, December 31, 8 p.m., ESPN)
No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 ohio state
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Saturday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m., ESPN)
No. 2 Michigan vs No. 3 TCU
National Championship (Mon, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Peach Bowl semifinal winner vs. Fiesta Bowl semifinal winner
New Years Six
Orange Bowl, Miami (Friday, December 30, 8 p.m., ESPN)
Clemson against Tennessee
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Saturday, December 31, 12 noon, ESPN)
Alabama against the state of Kansas
Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Monday, January 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
USC against Tulane
Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Mon, Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Penn state against Utah
All other bowls
Friday December 16
Bahamas Bowl, Nassau (11:30 a.m., ESPN)
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
Cure Bowl, Orlando (3 p.m., ESPN)
Troy vs UTSA
Saturday December 17
Fenway Bowl, Boston (11 a.m., ESPN)
Cincinnati against Louisville
FCS Celebration Bowl, Atlanta (12 p.m., ABC)
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (2:15 p.m., ESPN)
BYU vs. SMU
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Inglewood, California (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Fresno State vs. Washington State
LendingTree Bowl, Mobile (5:45 p.m., ESPN)
Southern Miss vs. Rice
Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Florida against Oregon state
Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (9:15 p.m., ESPN)
Boise State vs North Texas
Monday December 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, SC (2:30 p.m., ESPN)
UConn vs. Marshall
Tuesday December 20
Famous Idaho Potato, Boise, Id. (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan
Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Toledo vs. Freedom
Wednesday December 21
New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (9 p.m., ESPN)
South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
Thursday December 22
Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Air Force vs. Baylor
Friday December 23
Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA. (3 p.m., ESPN)
Houston against Louisiana
Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa (6:30 p.m., ESPN)
Missouri against Wake up Boss
Saturday December 24
Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu (8 p.m., ESPN)
Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State
Monday December 26
Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (2:30 p.m., ESPN)
State of New Mexico vs. Bowling Green
Tuesday December 27
Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (12 p.m., ESPN)
Georgia Southern v. Buffalo
First Responder Bowl, Dallas (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)
State of Utah vs. Memphis
Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)
East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina
Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix (10:15 p.m., ESPN)
Wisconsin against Oklahoma state
Watch college football games live with fuboTV: start a free trial today!
Wednesday December 28
Military Bowl, Annapolis, Maryland (2 p.m., ESPN)
Duke against UCF
Liberty Bowl, Memphis (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
Arkansas against Kansas
Holiday Bowl, San Diego (8 p.m., ESPN)
Oregon against North Carolina
Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)
Texas Tech against Be Miss
Thursday December 29
Pinstripe Bowl, the Bronx (2 p.m., ESPN)
Syracuse against Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
Florida state against Oklahoma
Alamo Bowl, San Antonio (9 p.m., ESPN)
Washington against Texas
Friday December 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte (12 p.m., ESPN)
Maryland against NC state
Sun Bowl, El Paso (2 p.m., CBS)
pit against UCLA
Gator Bowl, Jacksonville (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
Our lady against south carolina
Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., barstool)
Ohio vs. Wyoming
Saturday December 31
Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)
Kentucky against Iowa
Monday January 2
ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 hours, ESPN2)
Illinois against Mississippi state
Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
LSU against Purdue
|
