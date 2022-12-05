Men’s Hockey Settles for Weekend Split After Overtime Loss at LIU Sunday

Next game: at Clarkson 9-12-2022 | 19:00 Dec 09 (Fri) / 7pm Bee Clarkson History

EAST MEADOW, NY The LIU Sharks (4-10-1) scored with 39 seconds left to tie the game and added the overtime winner 3:55 into the extra frame to lift the Sharks to a 5-4 victory over the Brown Bears lift (4-10-1). 8-1) Sunday night at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Ryan Bottrill led the Bears with a goal and two assists for a career-high three points.

“We found a way to take defeat out of the jaws of victory with very, very undisciplined play from our team and it kills you, it can’t happen,” said head coach Brendan Whittet ’94 . “We need to be much stronger mentally and understand it’s a long game, it’s 60 minutes. We’re up 4-1 and we take a penalty kick that we shouldn’t take in a five-minute major and they score in three seconds.” left in the period. It’s just not a recipe for success. That said, the game is there for us to win, we have to learn how to win and it’s a process, but we didn’t really give ourselves a chance tonight.”

Patriks Marcinkevics gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead with a penalty at 11:50 of the first period. A turnover from the brown strike zone led to a breakout opportunity and the subsequent penalty shot.

Jordan Tonelli less than two minutes later, he tied the game when he sent a centering pass from Bottrill through Brandon Perrone (14 saves) for his first of the season. Jackson Munro also assisted on the junior’s goal.

The Bears took a 2-1 lead at 6:09 p.m. of the first Ashes Ryan Shostak tipped one James Crossman shot past Perrone for his second goal in as many nights. Bottrill grabbed the secondary assist for his second point of the night.

Bottrill made it 3-1 with the Bears at 14:21 of the second, finding a loose puck in a net-front scramble before pocketing his fifth of the season. Gavin Puskar and Tonelli got assists on the freshman’s goal.

sophomore Brendan Clark scored his first career goal 89 seconds off Bottrill’s marker to push Brown’s lead to 4–1. Munro hit the Morris Plains, New Jersey native with a quick pass to set up the goal for his second helper of the night.

Brown got his second big penalty of the match shortly after Clark’s goal and with three seconds left in mid-frame, Cade Mason made it 4–2 with an assist from Nolan Welsh.

Welsh made it a one-goal game with 9:49 left in the third with an unsupported marker.

LIU’s Chris Pappas found the equalizer with 39 seconds in regulation with Perrone drawn for the extra striker. Pappas wired a one-time timer from a feed from Marcinkevics to send the game into overtime.

freshman Jacob Zacharewicz entered the game with 4:06 remaining in overtime after a major and game misconduct judged Matthew Caron (24 saves).

Mason scored his second of the game with 1:05 left in the frame to give the Sharks the 5–4 win.

GAME NOTES

Bottrill pushed his point streak to five games with the three-point night. The Chandler, Arizona native has seven points in the stretch.

Tonelli pushed his point and assist streak to five games on Sunday as he scored his first goal of the season. The Armonk, New York native has six points in the play.

The Bears took a season-high 39 penalty minutes, backed by three majors and two misconducts. LIU took eight penalty minutes with four minors.

The Sharks finished the night 2-for-5 on the power play while the Bears finished 1-for-3.

Brown wraps up the first half of the season on the road this coming weekend in a return to ECAC conference play. The Bears take on the Clarkson Golden Knights (7-8-0, 3-3-0 ECAC) on Friday night before taking on the St. Lawrence Saints (6-8-0. 3-3-0 ECAC) on Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

