Chinese Super League 2022 – Table Tennis Media





2021 SEASONS 2023 the 21st Chinese Super League season featured 9 teams. ROUND 1

3 – Shandong Luneng TTC

1 – Shenzhen Baoan TTC

Yuan License / Xu Yingbin – Zhou Yu/Ren Hao 0-3

mom long – Yu hey 3-1

Xu Yingbin – Ren Hao 3-2

Yuan license – Yu hey 3-2 3 – Shantou Mingrun TTC

1 – Sichuan TTC

Li Yijie/Xu Haidong – Zhu Linfeng/Zheng Peifeng 2-3

Lin Gaoyuan– Xu Chenhao 3-2

Xu Haidong – Zheng Peifeng 3-1

Li Yijie – Xu Chenhao 3-1 3 – Shanghai Zhongxing TTC

0 – Jiangsu Zhongchao TTC

Zhou Kai/Zhao Zihao – Yang Shuo/Liu Yebo 3-0

fan zhendong – Hu Dongshen 3-0

Zhao Zihao – Liu Jebo 3-1 3 – Huangshi TTC

1 – Lexuan Sports Group TTC

Wei Shihao/Xue Fei – Cao Wei/Sai Linwei 3-1

Xiang Xiaopeng– Liang Yanzhu 3-2

Xue Fei – Sai Linwei 2-3

Xiang Peng – Cao Wei 3-1 ROUND 2

3 – Shandong Luneng TTC

0 – Sichuan TTC

Yuan License / Xu Yingbin – Zhu Linfeng/Yan Sheng 3-1

mom long – Ling Dapeng 3-0

Xu Yingbin – Yan Sheng 3-1 3 – Shanghai Zhongxing TTC

1 – Sichuan TTC

Xu Xin/Fan Zhendong – Cao Wei/Sai Linwei 3-0

Zhao Zihao – Liang Yanning 2-3

fan zhendong – Sai Linwei 3-2

Zhao Zihao – Cao Wei 3-2 3 – Shantou Mingrun TTC

0 – Jiangsu Zhongchao TTC

Li Yijie/Xu Haidong – Yang Shuo/Liu Yebo 3-1

Lin Gaoyuan– Hu Dongshen 3-0

Xu Haidong – Liu Jebo 3-0 3 – Shandong Weiqiao TTC

2 – Huangshi TTC

Zhou Qihao/Yu Ziyang – Wei Shihao/Xue Fei 3-1

Wang Chuqin– Xiang Peng 3-2

Yu Ziyang– Xue Fei 1-3

Zhou Qihao– Xiang Peng 2-3

Wang Chuqin– Wei Shihao 3-1 ROUND 3

3 – Shandong Weiqiao TTC

1 – Jiangsu Zhongchao TTC

Yu Ziyang/Zhou Qihao – Liu Yebo/Yang Shuo 2-3

Wang Chuqin– Hu Dongshen 3-0

Zhou Qihao– Yang Shuo 3-2

Wang Chuqin– Liu Jebo 3-1 3 – Huangshi TTC

1 – Shenzhen Baoan TTC

Niu Guankai/Xue Fei – Zhou Yu/Ren Hao 0-3

Xiang Peng – Cheng Jingqi 3-2

Xue Fei – Ren Hao 3-1

Xiang Peng – Zhou Yu 3-1 3 – Sichuan TTC

2 – Lexuan Sports Group TTC

Zhu Linfeng/Zheng Peifeng – Sai Linwei/Cao Wei 3-0

Xu Chenhao– Liang Yanzhu 3-0

Zheng Peifeng – Cao Wei 2-3

Zhu Linfeng– Liang Yanzhu 2-3

Xu Chenhao– Sai Linwei 3-0 3 – Shandong Luneng TTC

2 – Shantou Mingrun TTC

Xu Yingbin/Yuan License – Li Yijie/Xu Haidong 1-3

mom long – Lin Gaoyuan 3-1

Yuan license – Xu Haidong 2-3

Xu Yingbin – Lin Gaoyuan 3-1

mom long – Li Yijie 3-0 ROUND 4

3 – Shanghai Zhongxing TTC

1 – Shandong Weiqiao TTC

Zhao Zihao/Zhou Kai – Yu Ziyang/Zhou Qihao 2-3

fan zhendong – Wang Chuqin 3-1

Zhou Kai – Zhouqihao 3-0

fan zhendong – Yu Ziyang 3-1 3 – Lexuan Sports Group TTC

1 – Shandong Luneng TTC

Cao Wei/Liang Yanzhu – Liu Dingshuo/Yuan license 0-3

Gao Yang– Xu Yingbin 3-1

Liang Yanzhu– Yuan license 3-0

Gao Yang– Liu Dingshuo 3-0 3 – Huangshi TTC

1 – Shantou Mingrun TTC

Wei Shihao/Xue Fei – Fan Shengpeng/Lin Gaoyuan 3-0

Xiang Peng – Xu Haidong 3-0

Xue Fei – Lin Gaoyuan 2-3

Xiang Peng – Fan Shengpeng 3-1 3 – Sichuan TTC

1 – Shenzhen Baoan TTC

Zhu Linfeng/Zheng Peifeng – Ren Hao/Zhou Yu 1-3

Xu Chenhao– Wang Bo 3-2

Zheng Peifeng – Zhou Yu 3-2

Zhu Linfeng– Wang Bo 3-2 ROUND 4

3 – Shanghai Zhongxing TTC

1 – Sichuan TTC

Fan Zhendong/Zhou Kai – Ling Dapeng/Yang Sheng 3-0

Zhao Zihao – Xu Chenhao 2-3

Zhou Kai – Yan Sheng 3-0

fan zhendong – Xu Chenhao 3-0 3 – Huangshi TTC

1 – Jiangsu Zhongchao TTC

Wei Shihao/Xue Fei – Liu Yebo/Yang Shuo 2-3

Xiang Peng – Hu Dongshen 3-1

Xue Fei – Yang Shuo 3-2

Xiang Peng – Liu Jebo 3-1 3 – Shandong Weiqiao TTC

2 – Lexuan Sports Group TTC

Yu Ziyang/Zhou Qihao – Gao Yang/Liang Yanzhu 2-3

Wang Chuqin– Sai Linwei 3-0

Zhou Qihao– Liang Yanzhu 3-0

Yu Ziyang– Sai Linwei 0-3

Wang Chuqin– Gao Yang 3-0 3 – Shantou Mingrun TTC

2 – Shenzhen Baoan TT

Xu Haidong/Li Yijie – Cheng Jingqi/Ren Hao 2-3

Lin Gaoyuan– Yu hey 3-0

Li Yijie – Ren Hao 1-3

Lin Gaoyuan– Cheng Jingqi 3-1

Xu Haidong – Yu hey 3-2 ROUND 5

3 – Shandong LunengTTC

2 – Shandong Weiqiao TTC

Yuan license / Ma lang – Sun Wen/Zhou Qihao 3-0

Xu Yingbin – Wang Chuqin 2-3

mom long – Zhouqihao 3-0

Yuan license – Wang Chuqin 0-3

Xu Yingbin – Sun Wen 3-0 3 – Huangshi TTC

1 – Sichuan TTC

Wei Shihao/Xue Fei – Zhu Linfeng/Zheng Peifeng 3-1

Xiang Peng – Xu Chenhao 3-1

Xue Fei – Zheng Peifeng 1-3

Wei Shihao – Xu Chenhao 3-1 3 – Lexuan Sports Group TTC

2 – Jiangsu Zhongchao TTC

Gao Yang/Liang Yanzhu – Sun Jiayi/Yang Shuo 3-0

Sai Linwei – Liu Jebo 3-0

Liang Yanzhu– Yang Shuo 0-3

Gao Yang– Liu Jebo 0-3

Sai Linwei – Sun Jiayi 3-0 3 – Shanghai Zhongxing TTC

2 – Shenzhen Baoan TT

Zhou Kai/Xu Xin – Cheng Jingqi/Wang Bo 2-3

Zhao Zihao – Yu hey 3-2

Xu Xin – Wang Bo 3-1

Zhao Zihao – Cheng Jingqi 1-3

Zhou Kai – Yu hey 3-0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tabletennis.media/tournaments/chinese-super-league-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos