KL Rahul is a great cricketer, I rate him very highly: Andy Flower | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: That is undeniable KL Rahul has all it takes to be a modern great, but the batsman’s recent exploits drew sharp criticism from all quarters. However, Rahul appeared to have regained his form by scoring 73 in the first ODI against Bangladesh.

Rahul has now found a capable supporter Lucknow Supergiants coach Andy Flower who thinks the skipper of the IPL team is a great cricketer and has a great record.

When asked to comment on his recent performances, Flower said: “I don’t agree with you that he hasn’t been able to perform.

“He has proven time and time again that he can deliver. He is a great cricketer and so beautiful to watch, but he also has a great record, especially in the IPL, and a ridiculously good average. I really appreciate him high .”

One of the brightest minds in cricket in the world, Flower also talks about managing player workload and emphasizes having different coaches and specialist players for red and white ball cricket. He said it “makes a lot of sense” for bigger teams like India, England and Australia in the midst of a tough international calendar.

Reigning T20 and ODI World Cup champions England are the only major side to use the split coaching formula and have a completely different set-up for the five-day and shorter formats.

Flower, who now coaches T20 franchises around the world after spending 12 years in the England cricket line-up, feels the mental health of players and coaches will undoubtedly be affected by so much cricket.

“It’s not necessary for some countries. For bigger countries that play a lot of cricket, it makes sense for players to specialize. It would also make sense from a coaching and lifestyle and health point of view.

“Being on the road, living in hotels for two or three quarters a year is not healthy for families and relationships,” the former Zimbabwe captain told PTI on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Commenting on England’s resounding success in the shorter formats, Flower said credit must go to former captain Eoin Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss for bringing about the side’s remarkable transformation after a dismal 2015 World Cup.

“The biggest catalyst of change was Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss. They encouraged a very attacking style of play and they had the freedom to do this because they had a bad World Cup in 2015,” said the 54-year-old.

Flower, who was with Delhi Bulls for the T10 League in Abu Dhabi, said the 10-over-a-side game is an ideal pitch for cricket’s participation in the Olympics.

“T10 is an excellent format. It’s very exciting to be part of it. It’s a very aggressive form of the game. Because it has a shorter time frame, it’s very attractive for tournaments. You can play three days in a day on the same field. To me this would be a perfect format for cricket’s participation in the Olympics.

“Right now the most popular form of cricket is T20 and that format is also growing. I would be surprised if T10 didn’t grow in popularity,” he added.

(with PTI inputs)

