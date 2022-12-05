Clemson football vs. Tennessee in Orange Bowl: Scouting, Prediction





Here’s a bowl filled with oranges and lots of offense. Clemson Football will face a Tennessee team that leads the country in scoring when they play for the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 30 (8 p.m., ESPN). The No. 6 Vols (10-2) average 47.3 points per game. In the eight games since they scored 63 goals against Akron, not counting a 27–13 loss to Georgia, they have averaged 49.9 points. Tennessee placed 52nd to Alabama, 44th to Kentucky, 66th to Missouri and 56th to Vanderbilt. The No. 7 Clemson (11-2) has averaged 35 points in the four games since a loss at Notre Dame. The Tigers turned to freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik on Saturday against North Carolina in the first quarter, and he led the way to a 39-10 victory in the ACC Championship game. TAKE AWAY:How Cade Klubnik led Clemson football to the ACC Championship after a quarterback substitution END ROAD:DJ Uiagalelei’s time as Clemson’s QB lasted longer than perhaps it should have. But it’s over NUMBERS:Clemson football hits all the right numbers in ACC Championship victory over UNC How Tennessee reached the Orange Bowl Like Clemson, Tennessee thought about making the College Football Playoff to a season-ending loss to South Carolina. The Gamecocks crushed the Vols, 63-38, and the following week defeated the Tigers, 31-30. As a result, Tennessee and Clemson were relegated to second-best scenario with a New Years Six bowl performance. The Vols’ only other defeat was 27–13 to defending champion and No. 1 Georgia. Tennessee finished its regular season with a 56-0 win against Vanderbilt. Tennessee has a new starting quarterback The Vols lost starting quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season-ending ACL injury in the South Carolina loss. Their new quarterback is senior Joe Milton, a former Michigan transfer. Milton (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) is a strong-armed quarterback but more of a game manager. Against Vanderbilt, he was 11-of-21 and passed for 147 yards and a touchdown. Hooker had thrown for 3,000 yards and 27 TDs with just two interceptions. Vols have release-sive coordinator Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who has received so much credit for turning Tennessee into a scoring machine, is leaving to become the coach at USF. An official announcement was made on Sunday. Golesh served as offensive coordinator at Tennessee for two years and prior to that as co-offensive coordinator at UCF. He has never been a head coach. He worked as an assistant in Toledo, Illinois and Iowa State. score prediction Clemson 41, Tennessee 37: This game has everything for an offensive shootout. Clemson has the better defense and an offense caused by Klubnik that can outscore the Vols, especially after losing their coordinator and starting quarterback. Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

