Landon Sachs overcomes family tragedy to find fun in adaptive tennis

The boy didn’t want to talk at first.

It was flu season in early 2014, no visitors allowed at the rehab center at Rady Childrens Hospital in San Diego. Manny Gomez, a 15-year-old with an incomplete spinal cord injury, became lonely. Most patients stayed for a week, faces cycled in and out, none went through Gomez’s months-long physical therapy process.

Except for a boy named Landon Sachs, age 8, who had the same spinal cord injury. The boy didn’t say much, even when Gomez tried to implicate him. The older boy respected it. He thought it was something not to talk to strangers.

It was bigger than Gomez could have known.

But eventually Landon opened up. Maybe, Gomez thought, it was seeing another kid in a wheelchair smile. The two became fast friends, grabbing each other’s chairs and driving down the halls. The boy let Gomez try Clash of Clans, and Gomez let him try Mexican candy, delicious when his young friend wrinkled his nose before lighting up at the taste.

Gomez just saw a young child. He didn’t know why Landon was there. I knew nothing of the story attached to his last name, I knew nothing of the horrific night that put him in that wheelchair, the bullets flying and tearing the family apart.

Never bothered to ask, Gomez said.

But eventually, when Gomez left, they broke up. And Landon’s grenade went up again, protecting him from unimaginable tragedy.

Nearly a decade later, Landon Sachs is 17, his eyes clear and hair neatly styled. He’s found a target, the San Juan Capistrano greenhouse Senior senior riding proudly through the campus halls in his tennis uniform, racket sticking out of his backpack.

Landon Sachs takes a break from tennis practice at JSerra High School in San Juan Capistrano. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

In the spring, he became the first athlete in Orange County high school history to play a tennis match in a wheelchair against an able-bodied competition and finished second in the USTA Level 1 Junior National Wheelchair Championships in Rome, Georgia.

Landons are still quiet sometimes. But when asked what he wants people to know about him, he paused and then spoke.

Not just any guy in a wheelchair, he says.

As a toddler, Landon was adopted from a Russian orphanage by the Sachs, a wealthy Orange County family. He was an active boy and dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player one day.

His oldest brother, Myles, is now essentially Landon’s guardian, watching over him, even as recent health issues leave Myles in need of a kidney transplant. And when 30-year-old Myles was younger, he promised their mother, Andra, that if anything happened to her, he would take over and make sure the family was taken care of. That all is well in the world, as he said.

But in the aftermath of one night in February 2014, everything went wrong.

In a video of a March 2014 interrogation obtained by The Times from the Orange County Sheriffs Department, their brother Ashton Sachs told grim details to investigators, head bowed and fingers intertwined. A month earlier, he had driven to Orange County from Washington, where he was going to college, with a gun in the trunk of his Toyota Prius.

Early in the morning the next day, he went upstairs to the family’s home on Peppertree Bend in San Juan Capistrano and shot and killed the sleeping parents Brad and Andra.

I don’t really have a reason why, Ashton whispered to investigators, later revealing he was suicidal. Just a lot of problems.

Landon Sachs hits a forehand overhead during tennis practice at JSerra High School. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

He then ran out, saw Landon, and fired two shots in the direction of the then 8 year old boy. Landon became paralyzed. Ashton is serving a life sentence without parole at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison.

When their lives became the consequences, Myles instructed Landon to stay out of the limelight.

Keep a low profile, Myles said, and stay out of the way.

For this story, they refused to tell the events of that February night.

Does Landon have any advice for someone with a spinal cord injury?

Don’t hate yourself, he replied.

When asked if he felt that in the past, he nodded.

Younger children pointed, Myles recalled, and wondered loudly why his brother was in a wheelchair. And Landon initially hated using it. It felt like he missed opportunities.

He endured a scoliosis so severe that his spinal cord would have crushed his internal organs were it not for major surgery. But when Landon first arrived at JSerra, many had the same first impression.

How quiet he was, said Keith Orahood, JSerra’s assistant tennis coach.

In the fall of 2021, when Orahood and brother Kirk, the head tennis coach at JSerra, returned to the in-person school during the COVID-19 pandemic, they made plans to start a modified tennis program at the school. Amy Hemphill, the dean of athletics, had grown close to Landon, the boy who was often the only one in last year’s English class who laughed at her jokes. So one winter day, she told Landon about the Orahoods and suggested they take him to court.

I think he was completely overwhelmed at first, Hemphill said.

Landon Sachs arrives for tennis practice with his brother Myles at JSerra High School. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

But after a few emails urging Landon to be brave, he agreed. One day, Myles picked up his brother from school, surprised to see Landon carrying a garbage bag full of sportswear. Did he try to run away, the older brother asked jokingly.

No, Landon replied, maybe he plays on the school tennis team.

That was a curveball I didn’t intend, Myles said.

Towards the end of January, Orahood emailed Hemphill.

I feel you and I are the lucky ones, Amy, he wrote, to see Landon blossom.

Landon had no idea what he was doing in his first game.

All I knew was hitting the ball, hitting it back, he said.

But he was a natural athlete, strong and mobile from years of learning the wheelchair. During the winter and spring, he and Orahood worked on movement patterns, how to make a turn to cruise smoothly in a swing, how to ride the chair and retreat while anticipating a blow. The team never had to change a practice drill to accommodate Landon, Orahood said.

He was silent at first. But slowly, Orahood said, Landon became one of the boys. Hemphill saw him twirling with calloused fingers from gripping his racket, sitting erect, tall, proud.

It’s like finding what you love for the first time, Hemphill said. It was the blood, sweat, tears and pure joy on his face.

Each game introduced Orahood Landon to other teams, explaining that wheelchair tennis rules allowed him to bounce off a ball twice. And in March, Landon won his first set against a Newport Beach opponent Sage Hill on a day when his team lost all other 17.

When we play against different teams, they’ve never seen this before, said Christopher Kempf, frequent doubles partner. So just to see the fear on their faces when they lose a point or a set to a guy in a wheelchair, it’s really nice to see the triumph he has.

Adaptive tennis player Landon Sachs prepares for court practice at JSerra High School. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

At the end of the season, Landon received the JSerras Courage Award as part of the school’s athletics celebration. On May 26, wearing a bright blue button-down, he boarded an elevator and then rode onto the podium in front of a large crowd on the football field. He accepted the trophy from former NFL quarterback Steve Beuerlein, laughing to applause.

Being in the spotlight, on its own terms.

At a wheelchair tennis camp in San Diego State over the summer, the rising senior introduced himself to the group Landon, from Orange County. After breaking into warmups, his 20-something doubles partner approached.

Hey, said the man, are you Landon? Were you in rehab? I don’t think you remember me, but I was with you.

It was Gomez’s friend from long ago. Now, coincidentally, a 24-year-old wheelchair tennis player in the state of San Diego.

Landon Sachs prepares for a shot from above during tennis practice at JSerra High School. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Not really! Gomez remembered Landon exclaiming.

When Gomez started playing sports, he always thought of the boy in the rehab center, he said. Now they were bound together again by a shared passion, Gomez watching the boy grow up. Happy. Dedicated.

He just loves the sport and I’m happy to see him smiling like that, Gomez said.

Landon was also a frequent guest with the Orahoods wheelchair tennis camps at JSerra, where they would write Coach Landon on his name tag. In one of the camps, while trying to test a replacement wheelchair, Landon pushed himself up from a spot in the bleachers outside the courts. With a camper’s gaze on him, he grabbed the armrests of the chair without any help, lifted himself up, and lowered himself onto the chair.

For the younger kids to see that and then go, I think I can get myself into my seat, that’s just a huge moment of independence, Hemphill said.

Landon’s dream of becoming a baseball pro has come true with tennis. The sport has given him a passion and shaped his future: In November, he accepted a scholarship to play wheelchair tennis at the University of Arizona.

He survived the tragedy. Survived his world falling apart. And somehow tennis has brought him here, comfortable in his own skin, ready to spread his wings.

I guess I didn’t expect it, Myles said. It’s kind of a pleasant surprise.

As he sat next to him, Landon chuckled softly. He spoke and broke out of the silence again.

I didn’t expect it either.